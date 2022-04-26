Whether it is Imlie, Anupamaa or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, there is no denying that TV runs on romance. Nowadays, people feel that TV plots should be in sync with modern milieu, which means that talk about intimacy between a couple should be relevant and sensible. However, more often than not, such scenes get hilarious responses on social media. In Anupamaa, we are going to have a scene where Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) kisses the palm of Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) hand. Fans are ecstatic to see the same. They want the couple to discuss and get intimate on TV screens (as per normal standards, of course). Take a look at these reactions.. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash starrer overtakes PK, 2.0, Baahubali, Sultan – which films are left for it to beat among the highest grossing Indian movies all time?

Fandom after watching Anuj kiss Anu's hand : 440 volts shock?? After few hours...

Fd watching Anu also kissing Anuj's hand : 880 volts shock!!??? If Anuj is on bidagne wala mode, our #Anupamaa is already pro at it???

slowly she's revealing her wild side?

Pc:@Anjalik020 pic.twitter.com/gMxdg3rpvk — Komal (@Komal_A05) April 25, 2022

@ketswalawalkar please justify the potential of these most wonderful actor and actress why are you wasting it in #Anupamaa it's not matter that they are in 40s but they have great potential and you can give msg that love has no age bar, physical intimacy matters also.look into it — Jaan hai Meri//Armaan.Darshan.Amaal_lifeline❤️❤️❤️ (@afifaraza22) April 24, 2022

Fans debated on the virginity of Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathore

In Imlie, there was a hilarious where Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) mentions about technique. But what was funnier was how Imlie referred to sex as Wooo (Uooo) karke aaye. Our stomachs hurt hard with the laughter it brought on screen.

"Ungliyon mein jaadu toh mere bhi hai Imlie" HMM?! ARYAN IS THAT Y O U?! Whoever was arguing about him being a virgin, I assure you, Aryan Singh Rathore is NOT ??? Who's writing these dialogues man, I'm dead ??#Imlie #AryLie #AryanSinghRathore — meghna || ??? (@kaagazkatukda) April 21, 2022

Don't kill me?just curious about this?

Is Aryan Singh Rathore a virgin or not? Apparently he has nvr had a gf b4 & as we all know for 4 yrs he has been all abt revenge.

I'm thinking he is total softie & sanskari boy cuz of Narmu & Arpu?

What do u guys think?#Imlie #Arylie — Torsades_Pavillion (@TorsadesPavill5) April 20, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans went ROFL on condom scene

Though Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Disha Parmar (Priya Sood) are a mature couple, sex is a taboo topic for them. They are yet to fully confess that they love one another. The condom scene made people laugh out loud. Fans had funny reactions. The two actors were superb.

Did I just hear Ek sec ise pakdo .. ise pakadne se kuch nahi hoga “ ofc I did . Only RK can say such things . Adorable Mr Goofball in panic mode manages to bring a big smile on Priyas face and on ours too ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — KS (@iscreamcookiess) March 31, 2022

Jo mein kehta hu wohi ekdam sahi hota hai aur jo mein karta hu woh bhi ekdam sahi hota hai........ ????Oh God this was hilarious. Goofy Ram kapoor#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) March 31, 2022

Yeh Hai Chahatein fans can type the most NSFW stuff

The show Yeh Hai Chahatein that has Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra is known for its sizzling chemistry. The couple can create magic on screen. The consummation scene months back was a rage on social media. Some of the tweets would have made anyone go red in the face.

I am pregnant. this dance impregnated me ?? THE COMFORT.THE COMFORT THE COMFORT !!!! THEY'RE LITERALLY SENSUOUS SEXUAL WALKING DRUGS ? PLEASE THEIR HANDS AND NOW THE LIPS ARE LIKE SO FLUID AND VISCOUS AT EACH OTHER'S BODIES, MAKHAN SMOOTH#YehHaiChahatein #RuSha #AbrarGun pic.twitter.com/Mj3wDMb5Pn — ꪖnees kaur qazi | 2.0 | YHC @ TOP 4 (@ashfaqmiyaann) January 1, 2022

#YehHaiChahatein comfort level dono ka??? it's seems abrargun were more desperate for romantic scene they were waiting like us?? ab ghus jao dono ek dusre me ???#Abrargun #Rusha pic.twitter.com/wxZbNg7KQo — rusha, Sanaya (@Mohini82181797) January 1, 2022

Well, there is no doubt that fans enjoy intimacy on screen. After romance is a huge draw on screens. Let us know who is your fave jodi!