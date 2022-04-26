Whether it is Imlie, Anupamaa or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, there is no denying that TV runs on romance. Nowadays, people feel that TV plots should be in sync with modern milieu, which means that talk about intimacy between a couple should be relevant and sensible. However, more often than not, such scenes get hilarious responses on social media. In Anupamaa, we are going to have a scene where Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) kisses the palm of Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) hand. Fans are ecstatic to see the same. They want the couple to discuss and get intimate on TV screens (as per normal standards, of course). Take a look at these reactions.. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash starrer overtakes PK, 2.0, Baahubali, Sultan – which films are left for it to beat among the highest grossing Indian movies all time?
Fans debated on the virginity of Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathore
In Imlie, there was a hilarious where Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) mentions about technique. But what was funnier was how Imlie referred to sex as Wooo (Uooo) karke aaye. Our stomachs hurt hard with the laughter it brought on screen. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Taimur’s day out with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Ranveer Singh trolled for colourful outfit and more
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans went ROFL on condom scene Also Read - Delhi Crime 2: Netflix extremely displeased; orders major reshoots; will we get season 2? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]
Though Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Disha Parmar (Priya Sood) are a mature couple, sex is a taboo topic for them. They are yet to fully confess that they love one another. The condom scene made people laugh out loud. Fans had funny reactions. The two actors were superb.
Yeh Hai Chahatein fans can type the most NSFW stuff
The show Yeh Hai Chahatein that has Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra is known for its sizzling chemistry. The couple can create magic on screen. The consummation scene months back was a rage on social media. Some of the tweets would have made anyone go red in the face.
Well, there is no doubt that fans enjoy intimacy on screen. After romance is a huge draw on screens. Let us know who is your fave jodi!
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.