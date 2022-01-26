Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash CONFIRMED to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show?

's Naagin franchise is one of the most popular shows on television. You may like it or hate it, but you cannot ignore it. Ever since Ekta has announced the sixth season of the show, fans have been speculating who the Naagin is. In fact, there have been names like Rubian Diliak, Mahira Sharma that will play the lead. But seems like one girl has won the race and she s none other than Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash. Yes! As per reports, Tejasswi Prakash has been finalised for the lead and soon she will begin shooting for the show. Tejasswi is right now killing it in Bigg Boss 15 and there are strong chances of her winning the show too. While there is no official announcement yet made by Eta Kapoor on who her Naagin is in season 6. In fact, many thought that Mahira Sharma will be the lead as Ekta herself had hinted that the main protagonist of the show name starts with 'M', however now it seems like seeing Tejasswi's popularity Ekta has finalised her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans defend Shamita Shetty over 'aunty' remark by digging out Tejasswi Prakash's intimate pictures with other housemates – read tweets

Earlier around the speculations, Ekta had even shared a post on refusing all the rumours of her finalising the cast and she even asked the fans to give her names. She took to her Instagram and wrote, "NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but admist bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ' confirmed '! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved ! Ur suggestions guys !"

Do you think Tejasswi is the perfect Naagin? Drop your thoughts in the comment box below.