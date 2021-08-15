Independence Day Special: From fake love stories to deteriorating standards of contestants, reality shows need to be freed from these tropes

India is going to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. As a society, we are questioning ourselves if we are really free given the situations around us. While some matters maybe beyond us, content creators of reality shows can surely give us a break from these hackneyed tropes of reality content. Here is a look... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish REVEALS who according to him should be the winner [EXCLUSIVE]

Fake love angle

Every viewer will agree that fake love angle seems like an incurable malaise of late. Despite contestants clarifying that there is actually zero romance, people are keen to run shows on couples. The recent example being that of Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. These two are fab singers, and really did not reach that crutch to move further on the show. Of course, contestants who want to make a career do not object as reality shows need masala, but viewers do end up suffering. While it maybe still ok in MTV's reality shows, it looks terrible in talent-based ones.

Obsession with sob stories

Let us be forthright here. We truly appreciate how reality shows have helped many young men/women find lucrative careers in avenues they excel in, and lifted them out of dire circumstances. It is indeed very empowering. While stories of resilience, human spirit and perseverance is laud-worthy, one cannot help but notice how people play on emotional quotient. Every talent show has contestants from well-off homes/backgrounds who might be equally good if not better. Somewhere, makers need to strike the balance between empowering the lesser privileged and making true talent shine irrespective of the financial background.

Standards!

Like fake love, fake praise can also be very annoying. We can understand that makers want to show that they have chosen the best, but let us accept that the contestants are amateurs. The world won't fall if one of them gets called out for performing badly, or not being upto the mark. The purpose of an esteemed panel is to be honest so that people can genuinely grow.

Too much buffoonery

There are many who will agree that watching reality shows when something is not actually happening is painful. In fact, at times it is unbearable. Makers should be clear in the head about what they want to present. Comedy, especially slapstick should be kept for comedy shows only. We see this happening in every show whether it is Indian Idol or Dance Deewane.

Who are these stars?

There has to be a quality check on the kind of contestants who get top reality shows. People should realise that everyone is ready to accept any Tom, Dick or Harry on a show. If audience spends its valuable time, the quality better be good even if it's a show around catfights. We hope Bigg Boss makers are reading this! Also, the trend of bringing known people from reality shows of sister channels helmed by same creative team needs to be banned. The same logic even applies to the judges. We need someone who has a certain body of work.