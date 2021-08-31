Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar to marry former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj's sister Jaya? This is what we know

Looks like another Indian cricketer has found love with someone connected to the entertainment industry. As per a report in The Times Of India, Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar is going to marry former Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla contestant Deepak Chahar's sister Jaya. She works in a corporate firm in New Delhi. It seems Jaya and he have been together for a long time now, and are even planning to get married. As per sources, they are very serious about one another, and are planning a Roka soon. As we know, the IPL season will start in some time. Jaya is apparently planning to travel to Dubai with Deepak Chahar. It seems the couple are thinking of getting engaged after they are back from the IPL.

It seems Deepak Chahar has introduced her to the entire team. The last year has been full of weddings in the Indian cricket team. Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Dhanashree while Jasprit Bumrah's marriage sparked off a speculation if he was marrying Anupama Parmeswaran or Sanjana Ganesan. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty also seem to be going steady as a couple. Hardik Pandya and his lady love Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child after a year of dating.

Deepak Chahar is a fast bowler in the Indian cricket team. He also plays for the Chennai franchise of the IPL. There is no confirmation from anyone on this news though.