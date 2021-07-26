Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan BRUTALLY slams trolls for calling the show scripted; says, 'We have managed to create so much employment through this show' [Exclusive]

There's no denying the fact that Indian Idol 12 has been the longest running reality shows in the history of Indian television. However, the show has been receiving its own shares of bouquets and brickbats. A certain section of online users have often expressed their anger on social media, be it over eliminations or contestants sharing their background stories. While Indian Idol 12 is just a few weeks away from its grand finale, host has brutally slammed the trolls for labelling the singing reality show a scripted one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan clarifies that he's not a part of Salman Khan's reality show; says, 'Would love to host it one day'

When we asked Aditya about the criticism that the show receives on social media, he told us, "Honestly, I don't have anything to say to these online trollers because they don't have anything good to say about anyone. It just reflects their sickening mindsets. If your heart is filled with love, you will talk about love, if you have all the hate inside you, you would only talk dirty and nothing else. There hasn't been any show in the history of television that it has not been scripted. There's no show without a script. So if you say that the show is scripted, then I would say every show is scripted. There is a show flow and it is necessary to run the show. So when a certain individual feels that the show is not going according to his/her imagination, it becomes scripted. Isn't it?"

Aditya said that it is impossible to keep everyone happy, however, they do consider valuable feedback from the audience. He further said that Indian Idol 12 has managed to create employment for people working in the industry even during these times of crisis. He added that the show was meant to be successful when these people are showering them their blessings upon them.

"Every successful story has the same ingredients with many different views and opinions. And honestly speaking, no individual has the bandwidth to go through it, we are not designed to consider so many opinions. It's because of the social media that we are getting so many responses. When it wasn't, we were still running the show. But yes, we do take audience's feedback seriously. If the majority of the audiences are happy, we try to focus more on them and we also try to see if we can make the remaining ones happy as well. But it is impossible to please everybody. So we always focus on the positives. In these pandemic times, it has been very difficult to make this show a successful one. So much of hard work has gone behind it. Even during the crisis, we have managed to create so much employment through this show, be it spotboys, lightboys, camera team, sound team or the music team, our makeup, hair stylists, costumes and other departments. I am sure hundreds of homes have been running because of Indian Idol. So when you are surrounded by all these positive vibes and blessings from these people, the show was meant to be successful," Aditya said.