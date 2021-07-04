Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reacts to accusations of 'fudged' judgement on the show; says, 'No one needs to praise anyone for the heck of it'

Indian Idol 12 has a massive fan following and is currently ruling the TRP charts. It is currently the most loved reality show. This season began in November 2020 and still going on. It won't be wrong to say that this is the longest running season of Indian Idol. A lot of negativity has been associated with the show. The makers, judges, contestants and everyone related to the show have been trolled for the unnecessary drama, fake love angles being shown. The Amit Kumar episode of the show brought a lot of haters to the show. Amit Kumar had said that he was forced to praise the contestants and a few reputed names from the music industry supported his claim. Recently, the judges of the show have accused of giving doctored judgement on the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Is Pawandeep Rajan's love confession a publicity stunt to boost the TRPs of the show? Vote now

The show's host Aditya Narayan has again come to the rescue. He has reacted to accusations of 'fudged' judgement on the show. In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan said, "Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity." Aditya Narayan assured that there is no pressure on the judges to praise anyone. He also reacted to people saying that they were asked to praise the contestants.

Aditya said, "Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants are colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can't speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different."