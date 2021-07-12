Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals he is composing a song for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 saw the elimination of Ashish Kulkarni. His ouster left fans mighty upset who called it the 'worst ever elimination' from the show. Now, Aditya Narayan has revealed that he is composing a song for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan. On his Instagram, Aditya Narayan wrote that he is looking forward to working with both these singers as a composer. He told Ashish Kulkarni that the stage of Indian Idol 12 would miss him greatly. Ashish Kulkarni replied back saying, 'Thank You Bhaiyaa'. This season, the show has been trashed immensely on social media for excessive melodrama and fake content. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think will get eliminated tonight? Vote now

Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle fulfills Sayli Kamble's request to take her palm imprints to keep it beside the temple in her home

The note reads, "Kulku mere bhai. You know I have immense love for you and complete faith in your abilities. I am thrilled to be rendering your first song as a composer along with @pawandeeprajan. Aur bahut saara music banaana hai saath mein. Keep dreaming, believing and achieving. The Indian Idol stage will truly miss your presence." This warm note should fill the hearts of Ashish Kulkarni's fans with joy. Yesterday, there was a lot of anger on social media over his ouster. Also Read - TRP Report Week 26: Indian Idol 12 loses its spot in the top five, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rule

Indian idol why? This is totally unacceptable and unfair. #IndianIdol #AshishKulkarni deserved to be in top 5. Not sure why people and Indian idol see in #ShanmukhaPriya grow up — Prit Dixit (@PritDixit2) July 12, 2021

#NachiketLele #AnjaliGaikwad #AshishKulkarni The same singers from Maharashtra have been removed from the #IndianIdol2021 Maharashtra will not tolerate this injustice.#ShanMukhPriya get out of this dissonant singing?

Maharashtra has know that Show is done only on the money ?? — @Rindhespeaks (@RindheAR) July 12, 2021

We can see that people are upset that Shanmukhapriya has not been eliminated before Ashish Kulkarni. Some are even calling it unfair for singers from Maharashtra. Well, we will leave it to you to decide!