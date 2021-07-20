Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals he'll quit hosting TV shows in 2022; hints at becoming a 'father' in near future

Indian Idol 12 fans might be disappointed. Aditya Narayan who is one of the most loved hosts of the show has told a leading daily that he will quit hosting after 2022. Aditya Narayan said he will move on to bigger things. He said that he has wonderful associations in the industry and cannot leave things mid-way. He told The Times Of India, "I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Sawant, Sunny Hindustani, Salman Ali – here are the past winners who might be a part of the grand finale

The singer-anchor confirmed that he will take a break from TV next year. He said that he wishes to do a number of things, but it is exhausting. Aditya Narayan said that Indian TV was his cocoon for past 15 years, and now he needed to think ahead. He said, "I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success." He said that he is grateful to TV as it helped him own a home in Mumbai, buy a car and have a good life. He said he did be part of TV by doing game shows or judging. He said, "But my time as a host is coming to an end. After all these years of hosting, main apne pairon par khada hoon, par pairon par khade ho kar abhi pair mein thodi problem hone lagi hai. Ab seat par baithne ka time aa gaya hai (laughs!)."

It seems he will soon announce his decision formally on Indian Idol 12. He wants to stop producers from approaching him. He told the paper, " I have four more reality shows lined up. If I don't announce it, I will keep getting such offers. As much as I love hosting, I have to start thinking about the bigger picture. I still want to sing, jump around and dance on stage, perform all over the world, and I don't want anything to hinder that."