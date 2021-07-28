Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement from hosting TV shows [Exclusive]

One of the most loved TV hosts and singer had recently announced that he will quit hosting after 2022. While the 33-year-old had said earlier said that he wants to move on to do bigger things, he revealed to BollywoodLife that there are two major reasons behind his retirement from hosting TV shows. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan wants a female contestant to win the show; will it be Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble or Shanmukhapriya? [Exclusive]

When asked about his decision, Aditya, who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12, candidly told us, "I felt that it was the right time to make the announcement because I already have 4 projects lined-up. So I just wanted to inform the show makers that I won't be able to accept more hosting offers henceforth. It also pains me to reject these offers since I get offered hefty money as compared to earlier ones. When I first set my foot in the world of television by hosting at the age of 18, I was being paid Rs 7,500 per episode. It used to be a huge amount for me at that time. So now when they come to me and offer in crores, it pains me to say no to them." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Ahead of the finale, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble dish out perfect BFF goals – view pics

He then went on to reveal, "There are two major reasons behind it. First, I love music. The television industry has given me everything in terms of fame, home, farmhouse or car, but my first love will always be music. And I can't live without music. Though I have appeared on a lot of TV shows, but I have mostly taken up shows that are related to music. But the problem is since I have become a big television host now, people have forgotten that I am a singer too. I hardly do 2-3 songs in a year while you will always see me on TV shows. So my body of work in TV industry outweighs my body of work in the music fraternity by a long shot. I was happy till date that people know me as a TV host. It isn't a bad thing because I have been doing TV for the past 18 years. I am 33 years old now and by the grace of god now I have enough resources of my own that I don't need to rely on music labels, or their rubbish contracts that will force me to become their slave for 8 years or so on." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan BRUTALLY slams trolls for calling the show scripted; says, 'We have managed to create so much employment through this show' [Exclusive]

Aditya said that he would like to be known as a singer or musician and not just a successful TV personality. "I can now do my own thing, right from recording my own songs, music videos, production and market them as well. You can say that I did TV for all these years so that I can launch my own music label, make my own music videos and sing them as well. I have reached a point in my life where I would love to be known as a struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality. Call me a struggler, a failure, work in progress or underrated, but I would love people to add the word singer or musician along with it."

He continued, "I have always believed in living my life on my own terms. It's been more than 11 years since I have been in a relationship with my wife Shweta Agarwal and I have known that she was the one that I am going to marry. So I wanted to lay a foundation in my life, which was to have my own house, a car and a descent bank balance which will act as a safety net for me even if there are some ups and downs in my life."

Aditya said that he doesn't want his father and veteran singer to contribute in his life financially. "I have earned a lot of money doing live shows, reality shows and nowadays I am even getting money for doing promotional social media posts. So basically, I have made my life secure by doing all these stuffs. I have never felt that I have inherited everything that my father (Udit Narayan) has earned in his life. I want him to enjoy his earnings after his retirement and I would be grateful if I could contribute to it. But I definitely wouldn't want him to contribute in my life financially. His love and blessings would be enough for me.

"My father is of retirement age now, he is almost 65 years old. Now it is his choice if he wants to continue doing work in the industry or not. There shouldn't be any sort of compulsion that he has to keep working to fulfill his or family's needs. And I still have nearly one and a half year to go till 2022 ends, which I will make sure that I will churn out every ounce of it before bidding adieu to my hosting duties on music shows."

Aditya calls himself fortunate that to meet the stalwarts of the music industry such as Asha Bhosle, Shatrughan Sinha and others who often shower praises upon him for doing a great work, be it at hosting or singing. It encourages him to expand his career graph and gives him enough confidence to spread his wings.

So what Aditya plans to do next?

"From a very long time I have been wanting to produce something, an entertainment based show which will also include me in the star cast. So it would take some time to plan it out. One thing I am sure that I won't be producing music reality shows because I feel that I have worked a lot in that particular domain and I know many friends who have been making them. But I definitely feel that there is a lot of space for an entertainment show on television that I will obviously headline. But first I need to wrap up my prior commitments and work that I had taken up because of this ongoing pandemic situation."

When we asked Aditya if his wife and actress Shweta Agarwal would also join him on his ventures, the singer and host said that she isn't interested at all adding that he is just waiting for the time when she changes her mind.