Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan shares the GRAND FINALE plans and it will leave fans excited

Indian Idol 12 has gained a lot of popularity. The TRPs of this season have been brilliant and it won’t be wrong to say that this is the most successful season of Indian Idol. This is also the longest running season of Indian Idol. The show began in November 2020 and is still going on. However, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has finally revealed some interesting and exciting details about the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan shared that the current season of Indian Idol is about to end and they are in the last four weeks of the show. The singer shared that they want to end the show with love and positivity. Aditya Narayan was asked about the plans for the grand finale. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reacts to accusations of 'fudged' judgement on the show; says, 'No one needs to praise anyone for the heck of it'

Aditya Narayan said, "Well, as of now we are just glad to be back in Mumbai. Of course, it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions but we are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. Having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity." The show has been surrounded with a lot of negativity. Recently, the judges of the show have accused of giving doctored judgement on the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Is Pawandeep Rajan's love confession a publicity stunt to boost the TRPs of the show? Vote now

The show's host Aditya Narayan has again come to the rescue. He has reacted to accusations of 'fudged' judgement on the show. In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan said, "Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity." Aditya Narayan assured that there is no pressure on the judges to praise anyone. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans declare Pawandeep Rajan as the winner after he touches everyone's heart by crooning Rim Jhim Gire Sawan - view tweets