Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan wants a female contestant to win the show; will it be Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble or Shanmukhapriya? [Exclusive]

While Indian Idol 12 is going to witness one more elimination before entering into its finale week, host Aditya Narayan has expressed his wish to see a female contestant lift the winner's trophy this year.