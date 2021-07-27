Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan wants a female contestant to win the show; will it be Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble or Shanmukhapriya? [Exclusive]

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the near 10 months long journey of Indian Idol 12 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. From contestants' nail-biting performances to harsh criticism on social media, the singing reality show has managed to brave all to remain one of the top shows in the TRP list. The show is just a couple of weeks away from its grand finale and it has already got its top 6 contestants in the form of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Ahead of the finale, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble dish out perfect BFF goals – view pics

While the show is going to witness one more elimination before entering into its finale week, host has expressed his wish to see a female contestant lift the winner's trophy this year. He is also happy with the kind of gender representation has taken place on the show before the finale.

"I am so happy with the gender representation that has happened on this show where we have 3 girls and 3 boys in the top 6 list competing against each other for the top spot. It's a 50-50 ratio right now. I shouldn't be saying this but personally I genuinely feel that if there's anyone who would get eliminated before the finale, it should one among the boys because I feel all the three female contestants deserve to be in top 5. In fact, I want a girl contestant to lift the Indian Idol trophy this year. Obviously, our boys are no less than girls but if you ask me as an audience, I

wish to see a female contestant winning the show," Aditya told us.

Talking about the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, Aditya said that fans can expect good music, entertainment. And since this has been the historic season of Indian Idol, the makers have decided to host a historic finale which will air from 12 O'clock in the noon till 12 O'clock in the night on August 15.

"All the evicted contestants along with prominent guests , my father , and others will join and perform on stage. Even I along with the judges will contribute to the performances. And we have numerous reasons to celebrate since people have love this season and showered their love over the contestants. So it's more of a celebration, there will be no twists and turns or challenges be given to the contestants," he added.

Speaking of how the winner will be crowned among the finalists, Aditya said, "We will be doing the grand finale with our Top 5 contestants. So there will be one more elimination before the finale in the coming weeks. Then two more contestants will be eliminated during the finale within a gap of 2-3 hours and then at the end we will be crowning our Gold, Silver and Bronze with our Top 3 finalists."