Indian Idol 12: After coming this close to finale, will Pawandeep Rajan get eliminated this week?

Indian Idol 12 has reached closer to its grand finale and the show has already got its top 6 contestants in the form of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish. However, speculations have been doing the rounds of social media that it will be Pawandeep who will bid adieu to the singing reality show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After launching Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal with Tere Bagairr, Himesh Reshammiya releases another song Terii Umeed sung by the duo

Last week, Pawandeep has a major breakdown on stage while he was performing in front of veteran actor Dharmendra and Anita Raj. He crooned Jagjit Singh's iconic song Hothon Se Chulo Tum from Prem Geet. Though he began his performance on a fabulous note leaving Dharmendra and Anita teary-eyed, Pawandeep forgot the lyrics of the song and stopped midway. Sayli then came to his rescue and helped him to continue his performance. The fiasco left Pawandeep sad and disappointed. Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes' Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fails to impress, Indian Idol 12 sees a jump in the ratings

Talking about the viewers' support, we had recently conducted a poll to determine if the audience is supporting the girls team or the boys team. While 45% voted for Pawandeep Rajan, Danish, and Nihal Tauro, 55% voted for Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya. The poll surely gave us a fair idea that the majority of the audience are rooting for the girls over the boys. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya may be trollers favourite, but she's a hit with Bollywood celebs - here's proof

There's no doubt that Pawandeep is one of the most talked about singers on the show. He has also earned souvenirs from the guests including Bappi Lahiri, Anu Malik and others. Even his co-contestant Mohd Danish is in awe of his singing when he had told us that every contestant deserves to be in the top 3. However, many fans supported Ashish Kulkarni over Pawandeep on Twitter after the former's elimination. Many felt that Ashish's elimination was unfair while some people said that Pawandeep has always remained in the danger zone.

While Indian Idol 12 finale is likely to take place in the month of August, it remains to be seen if Pawandeep's journey will end after coming so close to winning the coveted trophy.