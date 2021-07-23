Indian Idol 12: After launching Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal with Tere Bagairr, Himesh Reshammiya releases another song Terii Umeed sung by the duo

Himesh Reshammiya has released another song Terii Umeed sung by the Indian Idol 12 duo. The song is a studio version which features Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal in the video.