Indian Idol 12: After launching Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal with Tere Bagairr, Himesh Reshammiya releases another song Terii Umeed sung by the duo

has been keeping his promises made to the Indian Idol 12 contestants and how. Last month, the music composer launched Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal in his new album Himesh Ke Dil Se. He released their romantic track Tere Bagairr and it garnered over 12 million views on YouTube within a week. And now Himesh has released another song Terii Umeed sung by the duo.

The song is a studio version which features Pawandeep and Arunita in the video. "Pawandeep and Arunita have sung this song like veterans as compared to being fresh talent. Each note that I have composed in Terii Umeed has been perfectly rendered by them and after the superhit success of Tere Bagairr I just knew that another composition with them will be ideal. Terii Umeed explores their soulful voices in a very different range and shows their versatility. I am confident that each and every music lover of all genres will love this song!" Himesh said on the release of the song.

Himesh has been instrumental in giving break to a lot of newcomers at a very early stage in their career. Singers such as Darshan Rawal, Akasa singh, Palak Muchchal, Mohd Irfan, Ranu Mondal, Vinit Singh, Aman Trikha among others have sung their first of many with the music composer.

Talking about his upcoming album, Himesh had earlier said, "I will be collaborating with the best talent of the world, upcoming singers and super star singers and legends also cause I have made these compositions for all the different singers. Melody will be intact in each song but the texture of the voice and composition in each song will be completely different from each other."