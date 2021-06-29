Indian Idol 12: After Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt makes his singing debut with Himesh Reshammiya's new album

Indian Idol 12 judge and music composer has been keeping his promises made to the contestants on the show. After being impressed by Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's singing skills, the composer had announced that he will both the singers in his new album. Last week, the romantic track which Pawandeep and Arunita have sung, was released online and it has garnered over 12 million views on YouTube and still couting. And now another Indian Idol 12 sensation, Sawai Bhatt, is all set to make his singing debut with Himesh's new album titled Himesh Ke Dil Se. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Hrithik Roshan teases fans by going shirtless; Twilight's official Twitter page changes its entire profile after BTS' Jin gives the fairytale franchise a shoutout

Himesh took it to Instagram to announce that he will be launching Sawai in his new album wherein the latter has lent his voice to a romantic track. He said that Sawai had already recorded the song and it will be out soon. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Do you think Pawandeep Rajan deserved winning the best performance of the episode title? Vote now

"The first song of my new album as composer “ Himesh Ke dil se “ on my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies will be sung by sawai bhatt @sawai.bhatt , he recorded recently for the song and I will be announcing the release date of the first song from this album soon , its a beautiful romantic melody and you all will love the song and Sawai s voice in the song , he has sung the melody meticulously even though it’s his debut," Himesh wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan CONFESSES he is in love; is it about Arunita Kanjilal? – watch video

The composer also thanked his fans for showering love on Sawai's debut song just the way they have showered it over his new album Surroor 2021 and Tere Bagairr, sung by Pawandeep and Arunita, from his album Moods with Melodies.

"Give it all your love just the way you have given so much love to surroor 2021 title track and also tere Bagairr from the album moods with melodies , the blockbuster success of both albums assures me that melody is the priority for every music lover and the audience , thanks for 55 million + views and 11 million + audio streams for the title track of surroor 2021 in very few days and also another bug hug to all of you for the success of tere Bagairr sung by pawandeep and arunita ,with 12 million + views and 1 million audio streams in very few days , pls give the same love to the first song of the album Himesh ke dil se sung by Sawai Bhatt , love you all," he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from Indian Idol 12 for receiving the least number of votes from the audience. While Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the highest voted contestant, Sawai was shown the exit doors. Fans were unhappy about his shocking elimination and vented out their anger on social media.

Sharing an emotional note, Sawai thanked Indian Idol 12 for giving him immense name and fame. He also expressed his gratitude towards the audience who voted for him throughout his journey on the show. However, Sawai also said that his fake IDs on social media are blocking potential support from the audience. He urged them to keep standing beside him in his journey outside Indian Idol 12.