Indian Idol 12: After Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt makes his singing debut with Himesh Reshammiya's new album

Indian Idol 12 sensation, Sawai Bhatt, is all set to make his singing debut with Himesh Reshammiya's new album titled Himesh Ke Dil Se. A few days ago, Himesh launched Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal in his album Moods with Melodies.