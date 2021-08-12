Arunita Kanjilal has undeniably been one of the finest contestants on Indian Idol 12. She is now among the top 6 finalists and had already earned several singing offers during her stint on the singing reality show. Apart from her singing skills, Arunita has also been in the news of her alleged romantic relationship with her co-contestant Pawandeep Rajan. While some fans have enjoyed their chemistry on stage, some fans have been slamming the makers for exploting their friendship to boost the show's TRPs. And now just a couple of days ahead of Indian Idol 12 grand finale, Arunita has finally opened up about the kind of equation she shares with Pawandeep. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and more contestants who have already bagged major singing offers before the grand finale

Putting all the speculations to rest, Arunita said that she and Pawandeep are very close friends and share the same bond with other contestants as well. "Honestly, we are very close friends. And I share the same equation with my other co-contestants too. It's a show, and a lot of things are done just for fun. I think people shouldn't take everything seriously," she told The Indian Express.

Talking about the online trolls, Arunita said that they are so busy with their preparations for the grand finale that they hardly get time to worry what people have been commenting about them on social media platforms.

A couple of days ago, Pawandeep had also broken his silence about his relationship with Arunita. He had said that Arunita is only a close friend and there's nothing romantic between them. He also expressed his wish to remain friends with Arunita till they grow old. He had recently called Arunita his special best friend and she even happily tied a friendship band to his wrist when was seen as the special guest.