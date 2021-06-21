Indian Idol 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda REACTS to Sawai Bhatt’s ‘shocking’ elimination

After Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from the show yesterday leaving many fans shocked. He was one of the favourites to win the show. Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro were the other contestants who were in the danger zone. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Navya Naveli Nanda relishes her fangirl moment after Sawai Bhatt reposts her video on Instagram

Reacting to his elimination, ’s granddaughter , who was rooting for him, took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Keep singing and shining.” Her post had many crying and heart break emojis. Have a look. Also Read - After Bheeshma, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite for THIS project? Here's what we know

Also Read - BL Recommends: From Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium to Shah Rukh Khan's Lion King - Father’s Day films to binge-watch with your daddy dearest

Earlier, Navya seemed super-impressed when Sawai performed on the title song of Baghban. She shared the recording of Sawai's performance on her Instagram and wrote, "Yes!!!!! C'mon!!!!" Her post caught Sawai's attention and he reposted the video on his Instagram stories. Navya was naturally elated to see her Idol sharing her video and wrote, "Fangirl moment aaaa."

In the past, when Sawai was asked about finding a big fan in Navya, he had said, "It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better."

was also all praise for Sawai Bhatt as he could connect with the contestant because of his love for Kathputli acts. Udit said, "During my childhood, my favorite hobby was watching Kathputli acts (Puppet show) and, I used to spend hours and hours watching them. It is because of this that I feel like I have a personal attachment with Sawai Bhat. The way he has progressed since joining the show has been outstanding. I can proudly say that he is one of Indian Idol’s finest talent of this season." In response, Sawai said, "I truly feel blessed and honored with the word Uditji has said. To get so much love and acknowledgement from industry veterans is such a motivation. It is my honor to perform in front of such legends and I am thankful to everyone who gave me this opportunity and to be part of this show."