Indian Idol 12: Are the makers not eliminating Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal due to their 'love angle'? Vote now

If we look at the remaining contestants, Pawandeep Rajan seems to be one of the weakest. As you might know, the makers have used Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's 'love angle' on several occasions.