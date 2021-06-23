Indian Idol 12: Are the makers not eliminating Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal due to their 'love angle'? Vote now

Indian Idol 12 is now at a very crucial juncture. The eliminations are back after a pause. Last week, Sawai Bhatt was eliminated and before him, Anjali Gaikwad was shown the door. Many fans feel that they shouldn’t have been eliminated. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Vijay Deverakonda, Navdeep, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and more unmissable celeb pictures of the day

Now, if we look at the remaining contestants, Pawandeep Rajan seems to be one of the weakest. As you might know, the makers have used Pawandeep and Arunita Kanjilal's 'love angle' on several occasions. It makes us wonder if they are not eliminating them because of this. What do you all think? Get voting and let us know.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sawai's elimination, 's granddaughter , who was rooting for him, took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Keep singing and shining." Her post had many crying and heart break emojis. Have a look.

Earlier, Navya seemed super-impressed when Sawai performed on the title song of Baghban. She shared the recording of Sawai's performance on her Instagram and wrote, "Yes!!!!! C'mon!!!!" Her post caught Sawai's attention and he reposted the video on his Instagram stories. Navya was naturally elated to see her Idol sharing her video and wrote, "Fangirl moment aaaa."

In the past, when Sawai was asked about finding a big fan in Navya, he had said, "It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better."