Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan sweep fans off their feet with her tonight's performance – read tweets

It was magical night on Indian Idol 12 with veteran singers and who have sung and delivered many hits together in the 90s. The top 6 contestants left no stones unturned in bringing back the 90s magic alive on stage with their singing talent. But among all, it were Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan who managed to sweep fans off their feet with their tonight's scintillating performances.

When Arunita performed on Kavita Krishnamurthy's songs, and Maar Dala, fans didn't hold back in showering praises over her singing skills. They felt that Arunita did justice to the songs and even Kavita was moved by her performance and said that she felt like listening to a recording. They even sang Dola Re Dola together.

Not falling behind was Pawandeep who mesmerised everyone when he performed on Tu Hi Re song from Bombay (1995) sung by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. While some fans hailed Pawandeep as the winner of Indian Idol 12, some said that they wouldn't mind if Arunita and Pawandeep share the winner's trophy together.

Take a look.

@indian_idol12 1.8.2021: Wonderful beginning with Arunita‘a song in front of the GRACEFUL GUESTS Kumar Sanu ji #kumarsanu and Kavita Krishna Murthy ji #KavitaKrishnamurthy ... most importantly, I liked the APT WORDS, GESTURES USED BY the legendary guests for Arunita.?? — Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya (@shubhasheeshb) August 1, 2021

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam - that was magic from Arunita. As Kavita ji said, it was one take singing still it seemed like pre-recorded. @ArunitaO #IndianIdol — DEV PATNAIK ?? (@dev_muzic) August 1, 2021

Time stands still when Arunita sings....and only the musical notes flow effortlessly.

"Maar daala" was one such song. Great vocal tone and excellent control of the notes. ???????? — Dr Suhas Naik (@Dr_SuhasNaik) August 1, 2021

Lovely Performance by Pawandeep. He is full of Talent. Only he & Arunita going parallel. Others are trying to catch them. Keep it up?❤️ — Rakesh Ahluwalia (@RakeshAhluwalia) August 1, 2021

#Arunita has become an extraordinary singer ! — deepak (@dpk_mule) August 1, 2021

Fabulous, direct connect to heart ?❤?Indian idol 12 ?Pawandeep Rajan ❤ — Dipak Kumar (@DipakKu05530407) August 1, 2021

He is an all rounder compared to all other singers in the show,apart from singing judges should also appreciate the others talents in a singer, which pawandeep has and doing justice to his singing. Only singing should not be the only criteria. — Rajesh Kanungo (@RajeshKanungo3) August 1, 2021

TU HI RE.TERE BINA KAISE JIYU .

Pawandeep friend kindly vote...nd make him...winner...plz..vote lot n lots.. pic.twitter.com/vuy7sRseNy — Brajeshwar Kumar (@BrajeshwarKum20) August 1, 2021

@indian_idol12 #PawandeepRajan

Once again after excellent singing Pawandeep was the only exception for ‘mausam badal diya’, Kumar Sanu & K K didn’t give standing ovation, no comments from three judges, more focus on forced & fake naatak of friendship with Arunita. Why ????? — Prakash Uniyal (@PrakashUniyal10) August 1, 2021

Wow.. what a great singer Pawandeep is. The way Sony TV/ Indian Idol is trying to downplay him is really unfortunate. They even made Kumar Sanu hint that he did not sing the first sing well. But truth and talent is with Pawandeep. God be with him . All the best — वी पी सिंह ?? (@vpss0210) August 1, 2021

Meanwhile, host announced on Sunday episode that Indian Idol 12 will get its top 5 contestants. That means, one contestant will surely get eliminated a week prior to the grand finale. Who will it be? Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Indian Idol 12.