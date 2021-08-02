Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan sweep fans off their feet with her tonight's performance – read tweets

It was magical night on Indian Idol 12 with veteran singers Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy who have sung and delivered many hits together in the 90s. The top 6 contestants left no stones unturned in bringing back the 90s magic alive on stage with their singing talent. But among all, it were Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan who managed to sweep fans off their feet with their tonight's scintillating performances. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans rally behind Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya to be the top 3 finalists – read tweets
When Arunita performed on Kavita Krishnamurthy's songs, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Maar Dala, fans didn't hold back in showering praises over her singing skills. They felt that Arunita did justice to the songs and even Kavita was moved by her performance and said that she felt like listening to a recording. They even sang Dola Re Dola together. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal BLUSHES as Pawandeep Rajan calls her his 'special best friend'
Not falling behind was Pawandeep who mesmerised everyone when he performed on Tu Hi Re song from Bombay (1995) sung by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. While some fans hailed Pawandeep as the winner of Indian Idol 12, some said that they wouldn't mind if Arunita and Pawandeep share the winner's trophy together. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to get a makeover from Manish Malhotra for the big day?
Take a look.
Meanwhile, host Aditya Narayan announced on Sunday episode that Indian Idol 12 will get its top 5 contestants. That means, one contestant will surely get eliminated a week prior to the grand finale. Who will it be? Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Indian Idol 12.
