Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal BLUSHES as Pawandeep Rajan calls her his 'special best friend'

If there's anything that has left everyone curious other than the singing talent of the Indian Idol 12 contestants, it has to be Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's bond of friendship. This weekend, the show will witness Pawandeep admitting to Arunita that she is his special best friend and that would leave Arunita blushing on stage.

In the upcoming Dosti Special episode on Indian Idol 12, the hit singing duo of the 90s, and , will be seen enjoying the performances of the top 6 contestants. After Pawandeep's performance, Kumar Sanu will ask him, "As it is friendship day, we are celebrating a Friendship Day special episode, you must also have friends, right? How many friends do you have? Many? Anyone special? Someone who's very special to you? Who is that best friend? Someone who is very close to your heart? Who inspires you to sing?"

To this, Pawandeep responds to Kumar Sanu saying, "All of them are my friend but the special best friend is Arunita." Then Sanu asks Pawandeep to tie a friendship band to someone who is close to his heart. Pawandeep ends up tying it to Arunita who blushes on stage while Kumar Sanu sings Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from in the background.

Speaking about his special moment with Arunita, Pawandeep said in a statement, "It was a fun moment where I tied the exact similar friendship band as the one used in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Arunita. It was an enjoyable time for me.”

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 grand finale is just two weeks away and there will be one last elimination that will take place before the finale week.