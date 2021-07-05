Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal singing 'Saathi re bhool na jana...' wins the hearts of the audience – view tweets

Indian Idol 12 will soon get its winner and fans are eagerly waiting for it. This season has gained good TRP ratings and is the most successful season of Indian Idol. Not just that, this is also the longest-running season of Indian Idol. The contestants this season have made it difficult for the audience to choose the winner. Each one of them is brilliant and it is a treat to hear them singing. However, Arunita Kanjilal is winning hearts with her performances lately. She has been praised by the judges and even the celebrity guests who attend the show. In today's episode, we saw Arunita Kanjilal giving yet another mesmerising performance. It was Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha special episode. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal’s simple yet elegant look leaves us mesmerised – view pics

Arunita Kanjilal sang 'Saathi re bhool na jana...' and left everyone surprised. Shatrughan Sinha himself went on to praise her for her singing. Even Poonam Sinha couldn't stop praising Arunita's melodious voice. Just like Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha and the judges, even fans loved Arunita's singing in today's episode. Twitter is all about Arunita Kanjilal and people have called an outstanding performer. Check out the tweets below:

Can they bring shreya ghosal as guest in the show so that i can see arunita & her performance together? ?#ShreyaGhosal #ArunitaKanjilal #IndianIdol — ???????｡♡Sia B'day Month? (@DurrrRahoo) July 4, 2021

She's absolutely amazing

Vote for her guys #ArunitaKanjilal — Arunitaxheart❤ (@SJ_heartsss) July 4, 2021

Arunita sang "Saathi re bhool na jana...." so well! She was totally immersed in the song, eyes closed, and the words seemed to flow out effortlessly in tandem with the music! She is really the best! #indianidol2021 #indianidol12 #arunitakanjilal @fremantle_india — Dr Suhas Naik (@Dr_SuhasNaik) July 4, 2021

Guys go and vote for #arunitakanjilal she gives her best now she needs our support ✨

Arunita fans make different IDs and vote her .........

[For voting: 1)Download Sony TV app from play store .

2) you can also vote her from https://t.co/4sURVDu9OP

Voting lines are open till 1. pic.twitter.com/9eKsYjmUcK — Rubina Dilaik (@Dhi58210372) July 4, 2021

Aru you sing so lovely?

You have such a cute & graceful personality?I want you should win the show?#ArunitaKanjilal#IndianIdol2021 pic.twitter.com/dBs2nqdByp — Suchita Sharma (@ArunaSuchita) July 4, 2021

Dil Dekar Mai Kar Baithi Dil Ke Dushman Se Yari...???

She's Magical ❤#ArunitaKanjilal #idolArunita #IndianIdol12 — Aye Shivani ? (@ooye_Shivu) July 4, 2021

Arunita's fusion of "O sajna barkhaa" and "naa jeo naa rajani" was superb!Like a fusion of gulab jamun and rosogolla, tasting sweet and effortlessly melting in the mouth....and her song sounding sweet and melting in our hearts!Keep it up Arunita #IndianIdol2021 #arunitakanjilal — Dr Suhas Naik (@Dr_SuhasNaik) July 4, 2021

Well, Arunita Kanjilal totally deserves this appreciation!