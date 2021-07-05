Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal singing 'Saathi re bhool na jana...' wins the hearts of the audience – view tweets

Indian Idol 12 will soon get its winner and fans are eagerly waiting for it. This season has gained good TRP ratings and is the most successful season of Indian Idol. Not just that, this is also the longest-running season of Indian Idol. The contestants this season have made it difficult for the audience to choose the winner. Each one of them is brilliant and it is a treat to hear them singing. However, Arunita Kanjilal is winning hearts with her performances lately. She has been praised by the judges and even the celebrity guests who attend the show. In today's episode, we saw Arunita Kanjilal giving yet another mesmerising performance. It was Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha special episode. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal’s simple yet elegant look leaves us mesmerised – view pics
Arunita Kanjilal sang 'Saathi re bhool na jana...' and left everyone surprised. Shatrughan Sinha himself went on to praise her for her singing. Even Poonam Sinha couldn't stop praising Arunita's melodious voice. Just like Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha and the judges, even fans loved Arunita's singing in today's episode. Twitter is all about Arunita Kanjilal and people have called an outstanding performer. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Trending TV news today: Aditya Narayan shares Indian Idol 12's grand finale plans, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's honeymoon and more
Well, Arunita Kanjilal totally deserves this appreciation! Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan shares the GRAND FINALE plans and it will leave fans excited
