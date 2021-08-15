As the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is going on, we got to see Sidharth Malhotra and gracing the reality show as the special guests. They came to promote their recently released film Shershaah. We also got to see Kiara Advani shaking a leg or two along with the male contestants of the show. With Pawandeep Rajan, she danced on the song Burj Khalifa. But what caught our eyes in Arunita Kanjilal's reaction.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's alleged love story has been one of the reasons why Indian Idol 12 is so popular. They have been teased a lot on the show and they are quite adorable when together. So when Pawandeep Rajan danced with Kiara Advani, Arunita's reaction was pretty priceless. Initially, we saw her smiling but then as Pawandeep held Kiara's hand and danced, she had an intense expression on her face. It was a moment to not be missed. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with us, Pawandeep Rajan had called Arunita Kanjilal 'family'. When asked about his connection with Arunita, he had said, "Main bas yahi kahunga ki hum log parivaar ban gye hai...ye dosti zindagi bhar rhegi (I just want to say that we have become a family and our friendship will stay for lifetime). " He had also spoken about the #AruDeep tag trending on social media. He said, "Mujhe iska idea nahi hai...kyunki hum log apne show me hi kaafi vyast the...agar aisa hai to bhut acha...Mai to yahi chahta hu ki log unhe (#SidNaaz) bhi pyaar dein aur hume bhi dein...' (I don't have any idea about this as we were busy with Indian Idol 12. But if this trend is true, we are happy with it. I just want audience to give love to both the duos)."