Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle fulfills Sayli Kamble's request to take her palm imprints to keep it beside the temple in her home

Legendary singer will grace the Indian Idol 12 stage and bless the contestants with her presence. From Pawandeep Rajan making Asha ji falling in love with him all over again to Arunita Kanjilal leaving her mighty impressed with her singing skills, contestants will leave no stone unturned to give their all. But it was Sayli Kamble's special request to Asha ji to take her palm imprints that filled everyone's heart with emotions.

The Sunday's Asha Bhosle episode of Indian Idol 12 will see the contestants singing some of her iconic songs on the stage and seek her blessings. Sayli, who considers Asha ji her idol, requested her to oblige her with her palm imprints so that she could keep it beside the temple in her home.

Asha ji praised Sayli for performing on some of her toughest songs such as Daiyya Ye Main Kahan Aa Phansi, Khatooba and Hungama Ho Gaya. She credited Sayli for singing the songs beautifully. So when Sayli made her special request, Asha ji graciously fulfilled her wish. Sayli was in tears when she expressed her admiration towards her and Asha ji acknowledged her fan moment.

"My life-long dream has been to sing in front of Asha Ji and it's only because of Indian Idol 12 that I was able to fulfill it. I treat her no less than a Goddess and getting her palm imprints means the world to me. I will be keeping it right next to the temple in my house. Since the time I decided to make a career in singing, most of my songs have been of Asha Ji. After today, I feel like I have achieved everything in my life," Sayli said in a statement, as per a report in India Today.

Host will also be seen singing Rangeele Re with Asha Bhosle and sharing some anecdotes from her time in the industry.