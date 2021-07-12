Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni gets eliminated over Shanmukhapriya; angry fans call it the 'worst decision ever' – view tweets

After Sawai Bhatt, Ashish Kulkarni's journey on Indian Idol 12 has finally come to an end. However, his elimination over Shanmukhapriya has come as a shock to majority of fans who have been venting out their anger on social media. They have called it the 'worst decision ever.' Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle fulfills Sayli Kamble's request to take her palm imprints to keep it beside the temple in her home

The Sunday's episode of Indian Idol 12 started off with a bang as legendary singer set her foot on the stage of the singing reality show. It also marked the beginning of the race to finale and the makers also revealed the winner's trophy to set the hearts racing with excitement. While all the contestants managed to impress Asha ji, it was time for one contestant to bid adieu to the show. And surprisingly, it was Ashish who had to say goodbye after giving an energetic performance on the song Dil Dena Khel Hai Dildaar Ka. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal blushes and cheers as Pawandeep Rajan takes to the dancefloor; another strong contender bids adieu to the show

Viewers have been slamming the makers for eliminating Ashish over Shanmukhapriya who was also in the danger zone. From losing their faith to calling the show highly scripted, angry fans showed no mercy in slamming the makers of Indian Idol 12. Some even demanded to bring Ashish back as they felt he deserved to be in the Top 3. Arunita Kanjilal, on the other hand, was declared as the highest voted contestant this week. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle perfectly imitates Lata Mangeshkar as she narrates a hilarious story around ‘Aaja Aaja Tu Hai Pyaar Mera’ song – watch video

Take a look.

#IndianIdol Really a worst decision of eliminating #AshishKulkarni. Why are you waiting for Finale? Will not be surprised if you declare #ShanmukhPriya as the Winner of this season — Shailesh Hardikar (@shaunakhardikar) July 11, 2021

Such a worst decision eliminating #AshishKulkarni It's all preplanned. Why Shamukh Priya is not eliminated after having low votes? Useless #IndianIdol — Manoj Ubale (@UbaleManoj) July 11, 2021

Another unfair eviction!! How can they eliminate such a versatile singer like #AshishKulkarni !!! He is a fabulous singer yaar!!#IndianIdol — Nimisha Satghare (@NimishaSatghare) July 11, 2021

#IndianIdol Really a worst decision of eliminating #AshishKulkarni. Why are you waiting for Finale? Will not be surprised if you declare #ShanmukhPriya as the Winner of this season — Shailesh Hardikar (@shaunakhardikar) July 11, 2021

It's unfair to ashish...

He should be in top 3...

Please vote to right contestants... #Ashishkulkarni #indianidol12 — Rohit Anand (@RohitAnand1992) July 11, 2021

With Ashish's elimination, Indian Idol 12 has now been left with 6 contestants which include Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro.