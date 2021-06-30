Indian Idol 12 controversy: After Sonu Nigam, composer-singer Salim Merchant supports Amit Kumar; reveals even he was asked to praise the contestants

Indian Idol 12 continues to garner controversy as after , Sonu Nigam, and , composer and singer Salim Merchant has exposed the makers of the singing reality show. He revealed that just like Amit and Sunidhi even he was asked by the makers of the show to praise contestants but he had always gave his honest opinion. The Ae Khuda singer also revealed that he used to praise the contestants sometimes to encourage them. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Do you think the singing reality show has turned into a daily soap due to unnecessary drama? Vote now

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Salim said despite makers asking him to praise contestants, he never listened to them. "Yes, mere saath bhi hua hai. But honestly, maine kabhi nahi suna unki baat. Shayad aaj main koi judge ki seat pe nahi baitha hoon because of that," said Salim. He added, "Mere saath bahut baar hua hai when the show directors said that 'please, aap log negative mat boliye'. But, main na thoda smart hoon is baare mein. Main khaamiyaan nikaal hi leta hoon but achhi tarah se. I don't get crazy about anybody's faults." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’; Neena Gupta reveals Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche song

Veteran singer Amit Kumar, who came as a guest judge during the special episode, had said that he didn't enjoyed the show and praised the contestants because the makers told him to do that. "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened," Amit Kumar had told E Times. Also Read - Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’, his music made him a star