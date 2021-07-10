Indian Idol 12 controversy: 'People want masala,' Javed Ali REVEALS how a contestant won simply because he could talk with charm

Indian Idol 12 sparked controversy ever since , son of legendary singer , revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants on the show. Later, Salim Sulaiman and had also said that the makers of the singing reality show had asked them to do the same. And now singer , who was seen as a judge on Indian Idol 10, has addressed the controversy. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle perfectly imitates Lata Mangeshkar as she narrates a hilarious story around ‘Aaja Aaja Tu Hai Pyaar Mera’ song – watch video

Javed said that he was shocked to hear about Amit Kumar's comments on Indian Idol 12 because this had never happened to him. He said that the makers had told him not to falsely praise the contestants since people may feel that he was not being honest. "Well, I was quite surprised when I heard that. Kyunki mere saath to aisa nahin hua tha (Because this has never happened with me). I used to give my genuine opinion based on what I felt. I was told to not fake it because people come to know if you aren't honest," he told TOI. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: ‘Aap ko koi nahin rok sakta,’ Asha Bhosle praises Arunita Kanjilal after her rendition of ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’ – watch video

However, speaking about the emotional stories of contestants shown on reality shows, Javed went on to reveal that a contestant won a music reality show that he was judging, just because he could talk with charm. He said that people want masala since they are curious to know about the lifestyle of the contestants. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: The GRAND FINALE episode to air on THIS date? – here’s what we know

"Let me tell you that people want entertainment and masala; they are intrigued to know about their lifestyle. Like recently, I myself participated in a show and spoke about the hurdles in my early days. But thinking of it on the other side, I want to tell you that a contestant I was judging not long ago went on to, unfortunately, win a music reality show simply because he could appeal with his talking. Still, I would say at the end of the day, it's an individual's personal opinion whom to vote for. I don't think anybody is compelled to vote for any particular contestant," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is just a few weeks away from its grand finale. Legendary singer is going to commence the race to finale on today's episode and bless the contestants with her presence. She will also be seen sharing some anecdotes about her singing career and leave the judges , and in awe. Currently, there are 7 contestants, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjila, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhapriya, competing against each other for the winner's trophy.