Indian Idol 12: Do you feel that the makers are just using Pawandeep Rajan as a puppet to gain TRPs? Vote Now

Indian Idol 12 is getting immense flak from all around. This weekend, people are infuriated as Pawandeep Rajan is in the bottom two. The singer who was eliminated was Sawai Bhatt. Now, Sawai is a very good singer so people were upset on seeing him ousted from the show. Pawandeep Rajan is the hitmaker of Indian Idol 12. His romantic duets with Arunita Kanjilal have made the season a blockbuster. Fans love his velvety voice, shyness and skills at playing musical instruments. But this week, Pawandeep Rajan is in the bottom two. People just cannot believe it as maximum people are cheering for him in this over dramatic season.

After seeing him in the bottom two, fans just could not control their anger. Some have even warned the channel that they will unsubscribe if they disregard public sentiment like this. They have said that makers will even show Pawandeep Rajan as negative if it brings in the TRPs. Now, his fans are planning a trend #OurPridePawandeep to tell makers not to demotivate the singer from Uttarakhand. On the bright side, he has already done a song with Himesh Reshammiya. The number also features Arunita Kanjilal. The two are the soul of the show.

Do you feel the makers are just using Pawandeep Rajan as a puppet to create drama and generate TRPs? He has been given less screen time as well. The whole season has been benefitted with the presence of the young man. Do you feel Arunita Kanjilal will be ousted next week and the jodi will be broken? Take our poll and let us know...