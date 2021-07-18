Indian Idol 12: Do you think Nihal Tauro's performances have improved in the last few weeks? Vote now

Indian Idol 12 will soon get its winner. Yes, the finale episode will air on August 15. It has become the most loved reality show. The TRPs of this season are also good but there were a lot of big celebrities who gave negative comments about the show. Indian Idol 12 has been a complete package of entertainment. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the top 6 of this season and they are giving their best to reach the top 5. Yesterday, was a Karisma Kapoor special episode and all the contestants were singing the actress' 90's special songs. Nihal Tauro was the first one to sing and he left the special guest, Karisma Kapoor surprised with his singing. Even the judges were super-impressed with his style and confidence. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Just like Karisma Kapoor, fans cannot stop praising Arunita Kanjilal’s singing – read tweets

While many Indian Idol 12 fans have decided that Pawandeep or Arunita will win this season, Nihal Tauro's performances in the last few episodes have been quite impressive. He has been proving that he completely deserves to be in the top 6. Fans have noticed a different kind of confidence and improvement in Nihal's voice. He has been a bit more expressive while singing. In yesterday's episode, the judges even named him as the best performance of the day. Even the last few weeks have been great for Nihal. While many thought he will get eliminated soon, the singer went on to prove himself every week. As the finale of the show is nearing, we thought of asking fans whether they have noticed this change in Nihal and do they think that his performances have improved in the last few week. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and others Rockstar avatars will leave you surprised and impressed

Vote now and let us know what do you think about this new Nihal Tauro of Indian Idol 12.