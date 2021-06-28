Indian Idol 12: Do you think Pawandeep Rajan deserved winning the best performance of the episode title? Vote now

Indian Idol 12 is getting all the love from the audience. However, they are also being criticised. the show has been called out for fake content, melodrama and unfair eliminations. So far, the star of the show has been Pawandeep Rajan. The young man has a melodious voice and is adept at playing many musical instruments. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's duets are being loved by the young and old alike. In today's episode, we saw yet another amazing performance by Pawandeep Rajan. We saw him singing Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai by Kishore Kumar and as usual he left us all surprised. Even the judges were impressed by his voice and praised him. However, we also saw so many other brilliant performances. Sayli Kamble nailed it as she sang Bahon Mein Chale Aao by Lata Mangeshkar. Her mesmerising voice literally took us back to that era. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan CONFESSES he is in love; is it about Arunita Kanjilal? – watch video

Ashish Kulkarni was spectacular in today's performance. He sang Chand Sifarish by Shaan and the variations he brought were so beautiful. Even Mohammad Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, and Nihal Tauro were brilliant and almost everyone got a standing ovation by the judges. However, when asked about the performer of the episode, the judges were quick to take Pawandeep Rajan's name even when almost everyone had been brilliant. Sayli Kamble performed well even yesterday and today killed it with her expressions in her voice. Ashish was superb while Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhapriya made everyone groove. Nihal Tauro made is fall in love with his voice and Arunita as usual, created magic. But it was only Pawandeep who got all the praise. Hence we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Pawandeep Rajan deserved to win the performer of the episode title. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Viewers call Shanmukhapriya 'PATHETIC' for spoiling Helen's iconic song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

Vote now and let us know!