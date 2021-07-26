Indian Idol 12: Do you think Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner of the show? Vote now

In the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, we saw contestants of the singing-reality show giving tribute to the special guest judge Bappi Lahiri by singing his iconic tracks. While the veteran composer gifted everyone some special things, fans loved his gift to Pawandeep Rajan, which was his own tabla. Later, we saw the contestant playing the instrument and singing the evergreen track, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera, which impressed the fans. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Reena Roy compliments Shanmukhapriya's singing; says 'Purani Reena Roy ki jhalak nazar aayi' – watch video
Later, we saw one of the judges Sonu Kakkar expressing her desire that she wants Pawandeep to be the winner of the show. Well, not only that we also saw netizens predicting that Pawandeep will lift the winner's trophy. Well, we would like to know your take on audience's prediction of Pawandeep becoming the winner of the show through your votes. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya may be trollers favourite, but she's a hit with Bollywood celebs - here's proof
So, do you think Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner of the show? Vote now.
