Indian Idol 12: Do you think Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner of the show? Vote now

In the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, we saw contestants of the singing-reality show giving tribute to the special guest judge Bappi Lahiri by singing his iconic tracks. While the veteran composer gifted everyone some special things, fans loved his gift to Pawandeep Rajan, which was his own tabla. Later, we saw the contestant playing the instrument and singing the evergreen track, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera, which impressed the fans. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Reena Roy compliments Shanmukhapriya's singing; says 'Purani Reena Roy ki jhalak nazar aayi' – watch video

<span class="relatedarticlelink 1-5">Also Read - <a class="relatedarticlelink" href="https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/indian-idol-12-after-launching-pawandeep-rajan-and-arunita-kanjilal-with-tere-bagairr-himesh-reshammiya-releases-another-song-terii-umeed-sung-by-the-duo-1880688/" onclick="trackThisEvent('StoryTimeline','Second')">Indian Idol 12: After launching Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal with Tere Bagairr, Himesh Reshammiya releases another song Terii Umeed sung by the duo</a></span> </p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="60fdaebf8e076e0024d1b8b6" height="398"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Later, we saw one of the judges expressing her desire that she wants Pawandeep to be the winner of the show. Well, not only that we also saw netizens predicting that Pawandeep will lift the winner's trophy. Well, we would like to know your take on audience's prediction of Pawandeep becoming the winner of the show through your votes. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya may be trollers favourite, but she's a hit with Bollywood celebs - here's proof

#PawandeepRajan music kut kut ke bhara hai Pawan me. U r "the god of music" bro. U will be the legend in future, matching or even more than all musical legends so far. Just focus only on music. U r an unique talent I have seen so far.This trophy deserves only u? #IndianIdol2021 — Mahadev Kulkarni (@Dev_Kul) July 25, 2021

After watching his performance today.. Is there still any doubt abt him being winner?.. He is much more thn just a singer.. WINNER WINNER WINNER ? for sure #indianidol12 #indianidol #pawandeeprajan #IndianIdol2021 #idolpawandeep https://t.co/KJreqNIjGf — Rk (@Rk32694798) July 25, 2021

Wowwwww...how melodious his voice♥️ I am in awe...magical magical...you are amazing man?? totally mesmerized by your singing..it's so beautiful...pawan you are going to win this trophy.

Don't waste your time guyz ..go and vote for #PawandeepRajan✌️

#IndianIdol #IndianIdol2021 pic.twitter.com/exZ7dNGazX — Ravi (@Ravi21117989) July 25, 2021

#PawandeepRajan One of the great experiment and an unbelievable experience. Playing Tabla and Singing a Song at the same time. Truly unbelievable. Best of luck dear ???? pic.twitter.com/ZPN3Pk1fJn — Shailesh Hardikar (@shaunakhardikar) July 25, 2021

So, do you think Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner of the show? Vote now.