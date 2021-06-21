Indian Idol 12: Do you think Sawai Bhatt's elimination was UNFAIR? Vote now

Sawai Bhatt had been entertaining fans with his splendid performances on Indian Idol 12. From sweeping the judges , and off their feet with his vocal range to earning praises from music masetros, the wonder boy hailing from a small village Gachhipura in the Nagaur District of Rajasthan proved his potential. Unfortunately, Sawai had to bid adieu to the singing reality show after he received the least number of votes from the audience. Also Read - Monday Memes: Overdramatic reactions on Indian Idol 12 spark rib-tickling meme fest to sum up every situation

Three contestants namely Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Sawai Bhatt were in the danger zone. While Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the highest voted contestant, Sawai was shown the exit doors. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt gets eliminated; angry fans call the show scripted and biased – read tweets

However, fans were really not happy about Sawai's shocking elimination. From calling the show being scripted and biased to raising doubts over Pawandeep being the highest voted contestant, angry fans slammed the show left, right and centre on Twitter. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Navya Naveli Nanda relishes her fangirl moment after Sawai Bhatt reposts her video on Instagram

While Indian Idol 12 have already waved goodbye to Sawai, we decided to conduct a poll to determine what the majority of the audience thinks about his elimination.

Cast your vote below:

Sawai along with his father used to do puppet shows to earn for a living. But he always had interest in singing since his father was also a singer. He used to sing folklores and traditional Rajasthani stories during his puppet shows. Though he had a troubled financial background, Sawai didn't let it affect his dream of becoming a singer.

Sawai had auditioned for Indian Idol 10 and stunned everyone with his singing skills. However, he couldn't last long in the competition.