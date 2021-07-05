Indian Idol 12: Do you think Sayli Kamble does not get the appreciation she deserves? Vote now

Indian Idol 12 is getting all the love from the audience. However, they are also being criticised. the show has been called out for fake content, melodrama and unfair eliminations. Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad were shown the door and fans pointed out at why they didn’t deserve to be eliminated. Fans have even pointed out that the makers are being biased towards Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya. They feel that the makers want to keep these three contestants till the end to create drama. In the recent episodes of the show, we have noticed that the makers go on giving a mausam badal dia for every performance. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal singing 'Saathi re bhool na jana...' wins the hearts of the audience – view tweets

They praise each one of them equally which becomes boring as the audience now wants to know who is better and who should win the show. Sayli Kamble has been praised a lot for her performance in recent episodes. She has been getting a mausam badal dia since a few weeks. Her performance also has got better. In the recent episode, Sonu Kakkar also pointed out that Sayli has never got the performer of the day title till now but she totally deserves it. Well, even after being praised so much Sayli does not get the performer of the day. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Sayli Kamble does not get the appreciation she deserves in Indian Idol 12.

Vote now and let us know your views. Recently, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan finally revealed some interesting and exciting details about the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan shared that the current season of Indian Idol is about to end and they are in the last four weeks of the show. The singer shared that they want to end the show with love and positivity.