Indian Idol 12: Do you think the singing reality show has turned into a daily soap due to unnecessary drama? Vote now

The 12th season Indian Idol has been grabbing the headlines in recent times for all the wrong reasons. Post the episode, where the veteran singer revealed that the makers allegedly told him to praise the contestants irrespective of his opinion, we saw celebs like , , , Sonu Nigam and others bashing the show and makers for the unnecessary drama. In fact, from the past few episodes, we have seen audience slamming the makers for selling fake sob stories of the contestants thus giving it a feel of a daily soap. Well, we would definitely like to know you opinion on that through your votes. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’; Neena Gupta reveals Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche song

Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans BASH the singing reality show for selling sob stories of the contestants and overdramatic behaviour of judges – view tweets

#IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol2021 Ab toh patha chala, contestant hone keliye gareeb hona important hain. Aur rona bhi ana padtha hain. #feelingsorryfor indianidol #thisiswaytoomuch #aslitalentdhika — Joel Paul Kidangan (@kidangan_) June 20, 2021

#IndianIdol12 is one of the Best (Worst Quality of Drama & full of shitty acts which has least to do with Singing Quality) Singing Reality Shows, India ?? have ever Produced.!????? Hope #IndianIdol #IndianIdol2020 ends soon.@SonyTV Spare audience 4 God's Sake.!????? pic.twitter.com/eMfSCOVDC3 — Sandy (@sandyluvs4ever) June 19, 2021

Oh very irritating. #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol2021 Sayali's parents, Danish's Mama and special favouritism to #shanmukhpriya . Sayali clearly sings with fake voice. Initially she used to sing with her natural voice. — Jai Narasimha (@MalolaNarasimha) June 19, 2021

While we are expecting an elimination in tonight's episode, looking at the current drama around the show, we won't be surprised if the makers add a twist and push the eviction of the participants to the next week. With the criticism from fans on social media, we hope the makers will add the authenticity to the show and avoid irritating users with the fake sob stories of contestants and judges. So, are you excited for the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.