Indian Idol 12: Do you think the singing reality show has turned into a daily soap due to unnecessary drama? Vote now

The 12th season Indian Idol has been grabbing the headlines in recent times for all the wrong reasons. Post the Amit Kumar episode, where the veteran singer revealed that the makers allegedly told him to praise the contestants irrespective of his opinion, we saw celebs like Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Sawant, Sonu Nigam and others bashing the show and makers for the unnecessary drama. In fact, from the past few episodes, we have seen audience slamming the makers for selling fake sob stories of the contestants thus giving it a feel of a daily soap. Well, we would definitely like to know you opinion on that through your votes. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’; Neena Gupta reveals Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche song
https://discover.apester.com/media/60cede5fdb22980024e24510?src=link Also Read - Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’, his music made him a star
While we are expecting an elimination in tonight's episode, looking at the current drama around the show, we won't be surprised if the makers add a twist and push the eviction of the participants to the next week. With the criticism from fans on social media, we hope the makers will add the authenticity to the show and avoid irritating users with the fake sob stories of contestants and judges. So, are you excited for the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
