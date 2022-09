was recently slammed by for ruining her cult song by reading it, She even called her an auto-tone singer. While fans stood by Falguni Pathak and agreed with her and they too were against that ruining the original song. Neha Kakkar related to the criticism in the most positive way possible and also ended the controversy. Now, this video will leave you surprised when Neha Kakkar invites Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol 12 so and even passes her for being the diol of all the sites like her and many others. Falguni Pathak too happily accepts all the acknowledgements that have let the bygone be bygones going y the video. Also Read - Falguni Pathak yet again takes a dig at Indian Idol 13 judge Neha Kakkar’s O Sajna; shares, ‘Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi’

In the video, you can see Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak playing garba together and celebrating Navratri 2022

Both Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar have mended their walls, however, netizens are very unhappy with this new camaraderie between the ace singers and have been slamming them for the same. Many claims that this was the publicity stunt by Neha, who first involved Falguni for criticising her so that her song gets that fuel and now they are pretending to be friends. Take a look at how the trailer has attacked both the singers for being good with each other after their war of words. Also Read - Before Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, netizens slammed Neha Kakkar for recreating and ruining THESE classic songs

One user wrote, " Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log....pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar". Another fan of Falguni Pathak wrote, "Neha should pay royalty to falguni ma’am for using her song #kya kami thi neha - we use to look at you as our idol this was not expected from you kindly rectify your mistake and give proper respect and credit to falguni ma’am". Third user said, "Ye log bs public standards ke liye karte hai". Falguni Pathak had slammed Neha for spoiling her song. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar finally breaks silence on Falguni Pathak and trolls criticising her for O Sajna song; here's what she said