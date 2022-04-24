Indian Idol 12 fame Anjali Gaikwad REACTS on being accused of scamming people on Instagram

Indian Idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad recently found herself in hot waters when a Twitter handle by the name Harami Parindey shared the screenshot of his chat with the singer and claimed that she was scamming people using her verified Instagram account. Shaken by the incident, Anjali claimed that her Instagram account was hacked a few weeks ago. She also said that the hacker had asked for Rs 70,000 ransom. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan FINALLY REVEALS his relationship status with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal

"My Instagram account has been hacked. It’s been 20-21 days. I don’t know how he did it. The hacker also called me and asked for a ransom of 70,000. ‘Paise do aur account lelo’, aisa mujhe call aaya. A few days later I even reported it to the cybercrime. But there is no update on it yet,” Anjali told Hindustan Times. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra and his parents visit Tejasswi Prakash's house, Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal land in legal trouble and more

lol Indian Idol contestant trying to trick people on Instagram from verified account. pic.twitter.com/k879RX3ErI — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 21, 2022

She further added, "The hacker also started asking for money from a lot of people. Many are thinking that I’m asking them for money. People are thinking I’m tricking them. I have been quite disturbed. I’m receiving a lot of emails and messages from people. I’m clearing it with everyone individually. Some people are calling me fraud while a few are understanding that it’s been hacked.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal land in legal trouble; read details

Anjali was eliminated from Indian Idol 12 just a few weeks before the grand finale. While she was a bit disappointed with her elimination, she gathered herself up with confidence and positivity. "I wasn't disappointed. It is the format of the show that someone has to leave and this week I was eliminated. Even my father said that there is a lot to do and a bright future ahead. So yes, I was a bit disappointed but I brought back confidence and positivity in me. I told myself that I have to work hard and introduce classical singing to the world. I have to do shows all over India and even outside India," she had told Bollywood Life in an interview.