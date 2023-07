Who isn’t a fan of Indian Idol? The show has been one of the most talked about reality show. The 12th season of the show had grabbed all the attention. The season is still popular and so are its contestants. Do you all remember Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni, Nihal Tauro and other Indian Idol 12 contestants? Well, they still are quite popular on social media. Ashish Kulkarni has been trending since morning. The singer enjoys a good fan following and has been in the news for his engagement. Yes, Ashish got engaged to his girlfriend and Marathi TV actress Swanandi Tikekar. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble marries long-time boyfriend Dhawal; Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan and Mohd Danish attend the wedding – view pics

Ashish and Swanandi got engaged yesterday and shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, we see Ashish and Swanandi twinning in pastel-green outfits. Swanandi looked beautiful in a saree while Ashish opted for a kurta with a printed jacket.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “And We’re Engaged!” Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's romantic pictures from their first song shoot are a treat for #AruDeep fans

The couple also shared a few more pictures from their engagement. Ashish wore a blue nawabi while Swanandi wore a gorgeous baby pink lehenga. Take a look at the pictures: Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble CONFESSES she is in love; shares lovey-dovey picture with boyfriend

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swanandi ? (@swananditikekar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Kulkarni (@ashishkulkarni.music)

Ashish and Swanandi’s friends, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shreya Bugde, Sayali Kamble and others congratulated the couple. Earlier, Ashish and Swanandi had shared a lot of videos and pictures from their engagement mehendi ceremony.

They gave a glimpse of their dreamy engagement venue and how they prepared for the big day. They also shared a picture from their mehendi ceremony. In the picture, Ashish is seen kissing Swanandi on her cheeks while she gave a cute smile. Along with the picture, they wrote, “Just what we wished for…! #EngagementMehendi #SwanandiAshi ..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swanandi ? (@swananditikekar)

On the work front, Swanandi rose to fame with the Marathi show, Dil Dosti Duniyadaari. She is the daughter of actor Uday Tikekar and singer Aarti Tikekar. Swanandi is also a singer and the winner of the celebrity singing reality show Singing Star.

On the other hand, Ashish is from Pune and we have all loved his voice in Indian Idol 12. He is now a songwriter.