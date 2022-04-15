Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been keeping their fans on their toes, thanks to their mystery relationship. Time and again, both Pawandeep and Arunita have maintained that they are just good friends and there's nothing more to their relationship. However, their fans aren't able to believe them. While Pawandeep and Arunita continue to floor their fans with their loving chemistry, the Indian Idol 12 winner has finally opened up about his relationship status with his co-contestant. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh-Haarsh welcome a baby boy, Sidharth Shukla's fans celebrate his KKK7 win and more

"Arunita is very young and she has a lot to learn in her life before we think of being in a relationship. We are just close friends," Pawandeep told TOI, adding that he is in a relationship with his music and just wants to focus on his career and nothing else. Pawandeep also trashed the rumours of him gifting Arunita a car.

Pawandeep and Arunita have reunited on Superstar Singer 2 as captains. "I am really excited to be starting this new chapter of my life as captain with Superstar Singer 2 and grooming some of the fabulous young stars that country has ever seen or heard. I am really thrilled to be able to mentor as well as learn from these youngsters. This journey is definitely going to be a lot of fun and enriching with all my co-captains. While friendly rivalry will always exist among us, we are aware of our capabilities as singers and plan to share our learnings and knowledge with the contestants on the show," Pawandeep had earlier shared his excitement on joining the singing reality show.

Apart from Pawandeep and Arunita, their Indian Idol 12 co-contestants Sayali Kumble and Danish Khan have also join the panel of captains on Superstar Singer 2.