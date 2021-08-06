Indian Idol 12: Fans appreciate Pawandeep Rajan for not putting his hand around Arunita Kanjilal's waist while dancing with her on stage

As Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan take the stage to recreate the romantic rain scene between Rahul and Anjali from Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, fans couldn't help but notice that the man didn't put his hand around her waist while dancing with her on stage.