Indian Idol 12: Fans are blown away by Pawandeep Rajan's performance; compare him to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

In the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, we saw contestants crooning evergreen songs of Bappi Lahiri. While the performance of every contestant garnered appreciation from judges, it was Pawandeep Rajan's performance, which impressed the fans most. The contestant even crooned Kisi Nazar Ko Tera while playing tabla, which was lauded by the netizens. They even compared him to the legendary singer . Here are some of the tweets...

I have never ever seen anything like this in my entire life! This guy sang a difficult ghazal while playing the tabla!!! #MindBlown #PawandeepRajan #indianidol12 pic.twitter.com/GP7SY6kxLG — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 25, 2021

#Indianidol2021 @SonyTV What a Marvellous, awesome, amazing performance by @RajanPawandeep. Today's signing by #IdolPawandeep is really soulful performance. His playing Tabla with singing is really Splendid. #indianidol12 cup is ? waiting to be lifted by him. — SRINIVAS A (@srinivas_a) July 25, 2021

Speechless...You have lots of character to your vocal which really assists in delivering the story of the song..

I really love both the songs .. specially

" mana ho tum behad haseen"? sung perfectly❤️

Vote for #PawandeepRajan ✌️#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 #indianidol pic.twitter.com/fli1EnsDg7 — arnav joshi (@arnavjoshi18) July 25, 2021

Love you #PawandeepRajan ?? so versatile singer.... feel every and any type of song made for you.

"maana ho tum behad hasin...".. amazing.

???#IndianIdol2021 #indianidiol #indianidol12 #IndianIdol2020 — Shailesh Kumar Maurya (@shail_my) July 25, 2021

#pawandeeprajan today proved why he is the best in the business.

The way his fingers are moving is tbh faster than my internet .@RajanPawandeep #indianidol #indianidol12

You are unbelievable#Pawandeeprajan. — Trumpling (@Trumpling1) July 25, 2021

Watching him performing with any instrument feels like it shud nevr end.. He is truly a musical genius... Keep going @RajanPawandeep guys don't forget to vote for this supremely talented human tonight VOTE FOR PAWANDEEP #indianidol12 #indianidol #pawandeeprajan #IndianIdol2021 — Rk (@Rk32694798) July 25, 2021

He is born for music♥️ he is the institution of the music ..sach main ajooba hai♥️ Show your Grace to support a musical talents...he needs your vote to pursue his dreams.!

Vote for #PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 #indianidol — arnav joshi (@arnavjoshi18) July 25, 2021

In the latest episode we saw Pawandeep Rajan getting tabla from Bappi Lahiri as a gift. So, do you think Pawandeep will be the winner of the show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life