Indian Idol 12: Fans BASH the singing reality show for selling sob stories of the contestants and overdramatic behaviour of judges – view tweets

Post controversial episode, Indian Idol 12 continued to garner controversies due to unfair eliminations, sob stories of the contestants and overdramatic behaviour of the judges. Post that we saw singers like , and others also bashed the show for showcasing more sob stories. And now, netizens have also trolled the makers for showing judges in the overdramatic manner. Here are some of the tweets.... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Abhijeet Bhattacharya to Sunidhi Chauhan, these singers raised eyebrows with their shocking statements

#indianidol12 #IndianIdolSeason12 #AnjaliGaikWad has been eliminated. This is really disgusting that removed classical singers and

kept unnecessary yodelling and shouting people on the show..sick — rohit jayawant (@rohit_jayawant) June 7, 2021

Insane!!! True singer and best amount all the contestants. I better watch something better instead of wasting my time watching this fake show? #indianidol12 https://t.co/Qa7DXZIX9b — INDIAN2020 (@RohitGawale) June 7, 2021

#indianidol12 #IndianIdol2021 on #HimeshReshammiya episode I think #Danish was the weakest singer of the lot but still all the praises and importance for no reason. Makers tell judges to praise him every time. Most biased show ever. @SonyTV @SonyLIV @sonylivusa @SonyLIVIntl — Rajeev (@5rajeevrocks) June 15, 2021

#stopwatching #indianidol12 Encouraging #ShanmukhaPriya for ruining songs and eliminated #AnjaliGaikWad greatest classical singer. Great judgement!!! Don't even understand classical music. — Hrishikesh Dixit (@hhd_dixit26) June 15, 2021

It was sad to see Sony didn’t have decency to show #Himesh’s comment after such a memorable performance by #IdolDanish Yes,we know HR is blindly promoting Pwan&Ashish he knows them frm different channel’s show but still!@IdolDanish is by far the best of #IndianIdol12 @001Danish — Truth teller (@Truths_Facts) June 14, 2021

Dessing #IdolDanish as HR then make him sing 3of HR’s chartbusters for TRP then not showing what HR himself thought about it!

Not sure Y #IndianIdol12 Hs Bn acting as Sanghi media which underplays&deprives talented&most deserving winner for not Bng Hindu@001Danish @Dhananjayang — Truth teller (@Truths_Facts) June 14, 2021

We all know sawai bhat tells lie, he play emotional card, but it was his choice, but due to one singer we can not blame all contestant, #Pawandeeprajan #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol2020 ,pawandeep is best in any season of Indian idol, after season no one will see it. @indian_idol12 https://t.co/bmKWdY0K1J — shambhu nath (@shambhunathsin) June 14, 2021

