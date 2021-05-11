Indian Idol 12: Fans call it the worst season ever after Amit Kumar's shocking revelation about Kishore Kumar special episode

Indian Idol 12 has once again been brought under scrutiny. And this time, it is singer , son of the late singer , who has made crucial revelations about the singing reality show that has now grabbed all the unnecessary attention. Fans have been venting out their anger on social media and calling Indian Idol 12 the worst season ever. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Amit Kumar breaks silence on Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and contestants receiving flak for crooning Kishore Kumar's song badly

During the Kishore Kumar special episode, we saw how the Indian Idol 12 judges and were all praise for all the contestants who crooned some of the greatest hits of the legendary singer. Amit Kumar, who had graced the show as a guest, also sang a few lines of Kishore Kumar's songs while sharing some anecdotes about him. However, Amit Kumar revealed that he didn't enjoy the episode and wanted it to stop.

Amit also went on to reveal that the makers of Indian Idol 12 had asked him to praise every contestant and their performance since they were paying a tribute to Kishore Da. The singer also admitted that he went to the show for money and didn't like how Himesh and Neha sang Kishore Kumar songs on the stage. "Next time if they're paying a homage/tribute to a legend like Kishore Kumar, they shouldn't do it this way," he told TOI in an interview.

After Amit's shocking revelation, fans are now trolling the show like never before. The makers have been facing a massive flak for forcing people to do certain things in order to boost the show's TRPs. Many even suggested that the show could be chopped down to 30 mins if the makers remove all the drama from the show. Take a look.

#IndianIdol2021 #indianidol12 #indianidol Sony TV is requested to reduce the duration of every episode by 30 minutes. This can be easily achieved by: 1. Reducing the unnecessary blabber and antics of the judges 2. Forced involvement of the family members of the contestants. — Mukesh (@mukesing) May 11, 2021

#indianidol12 started with a bang... now the contestants are killing songs in the name of improvisation... Reality shows earlier talked about versatility... now every song being adapted to their own style of singing... absolute disaster — Tony (@Tonybaruah) May 11, 2021

Can we all agree to the point that #indianidol has changed from a singing competition to a screaming competition#NehaKakkar #himeshreshmiya #indianidol12 — Harsh Jaiwant Jain (@HarshJaiwant) May 11, 2021

#IndianIdol12 pl stick to contestants singing the songs

Do not try to do so much in an episode (Kishore da special) that the judges and invitee start singing and contestants take back seat.

Why Neha and Himesh have to sing Kishore song? They can sing their own songs. pic.twitter.com/jUuXBnPlgP — Manu Khurana (@mkrdp) May 11, 2021

No judges @ImNehaKakkar or #HimeshReshammiya or @The_AnuMalik are allowed to disrespect the legendary singer #kishorekumar. You will take hundred of years to be like him.

Please respect the original composition and songs. #indianidol12 — Aditya Srivastava (@Adi_Srivastav) May 11, 2021

It remains to be seen how the makers of Indian Idol 12 would react to Amit Kumar's shocking revelation about the show.