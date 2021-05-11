Indian Idol 12: Fans call it the worst season ever after Amit Kumar's shocking revelation about Kishore Kumar special episode

Indian Idol 12 has once again been brought under scrutiny. And this time, it is singer Amit Kumar, son of the late singer Kishore Kumar, who has made crucial revelations about the singing reality show that has now grabbed all the unnecessary attention. Fans have been venting out their anger on social media and calling Indian Idol 12 the worst season ever. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Amit Kumar breaks silence on Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and contestants receiving flak for crooning Kishore Kumar's song badly
During the Kishore Kumar special episode, we saw how the Indian Idol 12 judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar were all praise for all the contestants who crooned some of the greatest hits of the legendary singer. Amit Kumar, who had graced the show as a guest, also sang a few lines of Kishore Kumar's songs while sharing some anecdotes about him. However, Amit Kumar revealed that he didn't enjoy the episode and wanted it to stop. Also Read - Monday Memes: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, contestants brutally trolled after Indian Idol 12's Kishore Kumar special
Amit also went on to reveal that the makers of Indian Idol 12 had asked him to praise every contestant and their performance since they were paying a tribute to Kishore Da. The singer also admitted that he went to the show for money and didn't like how Himesh and Neha sang Kishore Kumar songs on the stage. "Next time if they're paying a homage/tribute to a legend like Kishore Kumar, they shouldn't do it this way," he told TOI in an interview. Also Read - The Last Hour Teaser: Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen dig up the past to solve a supernatural crime in this web series
After Amit's shocking revelation, fans are now trolling the show like never before. The makers have been facing a massive flak for forcing people to do certain things in order to boost the show's TRPs. Many even suggested that the show could be chopped down to 30 mins if the makers remove all the drama from the show. Take a look.
It remains to be seen how the makers of Indian Idol 12 would react to Amit Kumar's shocking revelation about the show.
