Indian Idol 12: Fans declare Pawandeep Rajan as the winner after he touches everyone's heart by crooning Rim Jhim Gire Sawan - view tweets

Indian Idol 12 is currently the most loved reality show and has become quite popular. This season is getting a lot of love and probably it is the longest running season of Indian Idol. Along with this fame and popularity, the show's makers, judges and contestants had to go through a lot of negativity. They were trolled for all the unnecessary drama and love angles shown on the show. However, the contestants this season make sure that their melodious voices overshadow these negative things. Pawandeep Rajan is the top favourite of this season and is being praised for each of his performances. In today's episode, Pawandeep Rajan has made us fall in love with his voice.

It was a monsoon special episode and Pawandeep Rajan's voice on Rim Jhim Gire Sawan literally touched hearts. He made the monsoons even more special for all of us with his singing. Even fans have loved the way he sang and have already declared him as the winner of Indian Idol 12. Fans are all praise on Twitter for Pawandeep Rajan's soulful performance. Take a look at the tweets here:

Magical rendition #Pawandeeprajan, how? And I wonder, how you lift listeners like me to a state of trance. you have the power to touch the heart strings every time you sing. God bless you boy! #indianidol @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/S9vtKE9IzP — Kasturi Ray (@raykasturi) July 3, 2021

@SonyTV @fremantle_india kindly arnge a jugalbandi btwn pawandeep on tabla n d sitar musician. It will b treat to watch him. As it is u r gving him less screen time n silent songs in tht too he sings wid heart.#Pawandeeprajan #indianidol12 #ourpridepawandeep @RajanPawandeep — MP (@mandar_palekar) July 3, 2021

#Pawandeeprajan ka Gaana fir se cut kardiya

Le me - ab tho aadat si hai aise jeene ki .

Bhai tum log record hi kyu karthe ho jab telecast hi nahi karna @fremantle_india#indianidol #pawandeep .@SonyTV — Trumpling (@Trumpling1) July 3, 2021

#Indianidol2021 @SonyTV Again and again #IndianIdol is giving only one song to #IdolPawandeep for the last 10 episodes. Infact all audiences want to hear atleast 2 songs from #Pawandeeprajan. But this one song is sung best by #IdolPawandeep. — SRINIVAS A (@srinivas_a) July 3, 2021

Rim jhim gire sawan..Sulag sulag jaaye man..just wowwww :) wat a beautiful performance. Har baar pawandeep dil ko choo jane wala performance deta hai..Ab toh adat se ho gyi hume..tareef kru kya uski tumhe banaya? lajawab.

VOTE FOR PAWANDEEP #pawandeeprajan#IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/VV7eTsjxLX — Ravi (@Ravi21117989) July 3, 2021

#indianidol2021 #Pawandeeprajan najar na lage type performance , rinzim gire sawan was never sound better apart from original . I just love your singing . I think you are already audiance winner and people love u — Aarti Jadkar (@jadkar_aarti) July 3, 2021

Please vote for pawandeep to make him stay there at the stage of Indian Idol.Please shower your love in form of votes.Please vote for pawandeep and let get him in the finals :)

Vote for pawandeep#pawandeep#PawandeepRajan#IdolPawandeep#IndianIdol2021#IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/16TBTiseWE — Ravi (@Ravi21117989) July 3, 2021

@indian_idol12 #Pawandeeprajan #IndianIdol

What a amazing Melody " Rmzim gire sawan " Has sing by pawandeep.

Awsome?????? — Harsh Kamble (@hkphys) July 3, 2021

True mam :) Absolutely amazing..his voice is always soothing to hear.. always connnect with people's heart. one of the most versatile singer...keep blooming #PawandeepRajan#Idolpawandeep#IndianIdol12 — arnav joshi (@arnavjoshi18) July 2, 2021

Well done, Pawandeep Rajan!