Indian Idol 12: Fans call Mohammad Danish's performance his best ever but express disappointment with judges for their lack of appreciation – view tweets

Indian Idol 12 is just a few weeks away from its grand finale. All the 7 contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohammad Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Ashish Kulkarni have been giving everything to take their performances on a next level. And Danish took his performance a notch higher leaving the viewers completely mesmerised with his electrifying presence on stage. However, fans were not happy with the judges and for their lack of appreciation for the young talent.

On Saturday's Ladies special episode of Indian Idol 12, Danish performed on the energetic song Kar Har Maidan Fateh from 's Sanju, a biopic on . He entertained the audience like never before and the environment became quite uplifting. They called it his best performance ever on the show. While was all hearts for Danish, audience wished other judges too could have showered him with praises. They took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the judges.

Take a look.

Nailed it what a phenomenal performance by the super duper @idolDanish , absolutely deserved performance of the day ❤️ — Maya M (@dunwithitall1) July 10, 2021

This was best performance ever from any contestants #idoldanish #indianidol just watch it guys how superb he is but i request to sony how superb danish is nd comment from judges except sonu kakkar very disappointing..@SonyTV @idolDanish — (@imran_786__) July 10, 2021

This was the best and most brilliant performance, no one can be matched to his level…blown away by your talent @idolDanish #indianidol #idoldanish — Amasp (@Amasp5) July 10, 2021

"Mohd Danish ki iss performance ko Dekh Kar too koi b insan apni life mein har maiden Fateh Kar Sakta ha".. Source of energy and motivation for others @idolDanish #mohddanish #idoldanish #Rockstardanish #IndianIdol #indianidol12 #indianidol2021 — Danshians_Annaya Khan (@annayakhan271) July 10, 2021

Indian Idol 12 will kickstart the race to grand finale and we are expected to get the show's finalists soon. While all the contestants have come this far in the competition, one contestant will have to bid adieu to the singing reality show in this week's elimination process.

It remains to be seen whose Indian Idol 12 journey among Pawandeep, Arunita, Danish and Ashish will come to an end.