Indian Idol 12: Fans call Mohammad Danish's performance his best ever but express disappointment with judges for their lack of appreciation – view tweets

Indian Idol 12 is just a few weeks away from its grand finale. All the 7 contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohammad Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Ashish Kulkarni have been giving everything to take their performances on a next level. And Danish took his performance a notch higher leaving the viewers completely mesmerised with his electrifying presence on stage. However, fans were not happy with the judges Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik for their lack of appreciation for the young talent. Also Read - TRP Report Week 26: Indian Idol 12 loses its spot in the top five, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rule
On Saturday's Ladies special episode of Indian Idol 12, Danish performed on the energetic song Kar Har Maidan Fateh from Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. He entertained the audience like never before and the environment became quite uplifting. They called it his best performance ever on the show. While Sonu Kakkar was all hearts for Danish, audience wished other judges too could have showered him with praises. They took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the judges. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Will Mohd Danish or Shanmukhapriya get eliminated next week?
Indian Idol 12 will kickstart the race to grand finale and we are expected to get the show's finalists soon. While all the contestants have come this far in the competition, one contestant will have to bid adieu to the singing reality show in this week's elimination process. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Top 4 finalists: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni make it to the list - view poll result
It remains to be seen whose Indian Idol 12 journey among Pawandeep, Arunita, Danish and Ashish will come to an end.
