Indian Idol 12: Fans rally behind Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya to be the top 3 finalists – read tweets

It was undoubtedly one magical musical tribute where the top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 12 gave their every ounce of their skills to set the weekend night right. The special episode was graced by veteran actor who couldn't stop praising the contestants. And while we are just two weeks away from the grand finale, fans are currently rallying behind Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya to be the top 3 finalists. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal BLUSHES as Pawandeep Rajan calls her his 'special best friend'

The Saturday's episode of Indian Idol 12 saw Pawandeep singing Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi featuring Raj Kapoor and . Then Shanmukhapriya came on stage and burned the stage with her electrifying performance. Arunita blew everyone's mind when she crooned songs like Ek Radha Ek Meera and Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish also won the judges and Randhir Kapoor's heart with their singing skills. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to get a makeover from Manish Malhotra for the big day?

However, it were Pawandeep, Arunita and Shanmukhapriya who managed to steal the audience's heart with their performances. Fans began expressing their wish to see them in the top 3 at Indian Idol 12 grand finale. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Indian Idol 12 grand finale updates, Bigg Boss 15 rumoured contestant list, Karan Kundrra gets mistaken for Raj Kundra and more

Outstanding singing from #IdolShanmukhaPriya. But, as usual @SonyTV #IndianIdol12 gave #ShanmukhaPriya very little screen time, gave her bakwas song to ensure she doesn't steal the show. What a worst show and what an injustice to a great talent like Shanmukha priya. — VK (@vkedarisetty) July 31, 2021

#IndianIdol12 sets the weekend nights right. Singing par excellence! Amazing selection of songs. The only show that makes me sit in front of TV. Still humming... ?कल खेल में हम हों ना हों, गर्दिश में तारे रहेंगे सदा...@RajanPawandeep ??@indian_idol12 @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/u4hbBm6j67 — Sangeet Kothari (@SangeetKothari) July 31, 2021

TOP 3 of #IndianIdol12 are gonna be Arunita, Pawandeep and Shanmukh Priya. — ????? ? (@HashtagAnant) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, one final elimination is going to take place before the finale week where the show will see their top 5 finalists competing for the top spot. It remains to be seen who will bid adieu to the show after coming this far in the competition.