Indian Idol 12: Fans SLAM Javed Akhtar for praising Shanmukhapriya; ask lyricist, 'Paise deke invite kiya gaya?'

After , and others, veteran lyricist and writer, became the latest celeb to face the heat of the fans. The man who wrote films like , and others was trolled by fans for praising Shanmukhapriya, who crooned Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. While SMP's yodelling again received negative comments from viewers, they asked Javed whether he was paid to come as a guest in Indian Idol 12. Here are some of the tweets...

Shouting no voice quality,only same type of songs lost interest in #IndianIdol2021 #ShanMukhPriya

Band kardiya tv par sar dard start hogya — anu agrawal (@anuagrawal1) June 26, 2021

@Javedakhtarjadu sahab, apko paise dekar invite kia gya #indianidol12 mein to kya apko kuch bhi bolne ka or kisi k ego pr sawal uthane ka license mil gya?? Instead of improving #ShanMukhPriya usko galat appraisal dena is #notfair #JavedAkhtarSpecial #JavedAkhtar — Aarti Shukla (@aartishukla1994) June 26, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya shocked to see that sir #JavedAkhtar is also sold by #IndianIdol2021 and promoting singers who can't sing. Anyways just a request to this pathetic singer please don't butcher classic famous songs, `dil dharak ne do` types songs suits you. Thank you. — Subhashis Chatterjee (@subha_iem) June 27, 2021

During the episode Javed Akhtar told Shanmukhapriya, "How do people react to your performance on social media. I think you should be criticized a lot? Do they talk nasty about you, they do right? They should do it. Because if a girl as smart, as confident and competent as you comes on stage, people from India will never appreciate her. They get insecure. They prefer girls who are underconfident and are not sure of their decisions. But you on the other hand feel nobody else can perform better than me. And I feel this is one of your bad qualities (he said in a sarcastic way)."