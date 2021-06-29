Indian Idol 12: Fans SLAM Javed Akhtar for praising Shanmukhapriya; ask lyricist, 'Paise deke invite kiya gaya?'

After Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Narayan and others, veteran lyricist and writer, Javed Akhtar became the latest celeb to face the heat of the fans. The man who wrote films like Sholay, Zanjeer and others was trolled by fans for praising Shanmukhapriya, who crooned Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. While SMP's yodelling again received negative comments from viewers, they asked Javed whether he was paid to come as a guest in Indian Idol 12. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Do you think Pawandeep Rajan deserved winning the best performance of the episode title? Vote now
During the episode Javed Akhtar told Shanmukhapriya, “How do people react to your performance on social media. I think you should be criticized a lot? Do they talk nasty about you, they do right? They should do it. Because if a girl as smart, as confident and competent as you comes on stage, people from India will never appreciate her. They get insecure. They prefer girls who are underconfident and are not sure of their decisions. But you on the other hand feel nobody else can perform better than me. And I feel this is one of your bad qualities (he said in a sarcastic way).” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan CONFESSES he is in love; is it about Arunita Kanjilal? – watch video
