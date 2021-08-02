Indian Idol 12: Fans SLAM judges for being biased towards Arunita Kanjilal and not praising Pawandeep Rajan despite his one of the best performances – view tweets

As the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is just a few weeks away, we are witnessing a crazy atmosphere of fans on social media, who are going all out to make sure their favourite contestant lift the winner's trophy. Talking about yesterday's episode, we saw Pawandeep Rajan crooning Tu Hi Re, which was loved by the audience. While fans praised Pawandeep, they slammed judges for not giving her 'mausam badal diya' tag and being partial towards Arunita Kanjilal. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Indian Idol 12's judge Anu Malik gets brutally trolled by netizens for copying Israel's national anthem – view tweets
Well, it will be interesting to see, which contestant emerges as the winner of the singing reality show. Also Read - TRP Report Week 29: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 gets decent numbers while Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fails again; Indian Idol 12 maintains the position in Top 5
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.