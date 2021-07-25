Indian Idol 12: From Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya getting singing contracts to Pawandeep getting Bappi Lahiri's tabla – here are show’s top 5 moments

Today's episode of Indian Idol 12 starts with inviting Disco King, Bappi Lahiri, who arrives with swag and says that he has brought a gift for everyone. Arunita Kanjilal comes on the stage and croons Aao Tumhein Chand pe Le Jaaye followed by Raat Baaki Baat Baaki. Judges gave her standing ovation and we see on Bappi Lahiri's request, Arunita singing a Bengali song. The veteran composer gifts a saree to Arunita and a recording contract, which makes her emotional. Also Read - Indian Idol12: Do you think makers are again irritating audience by forcefully creating fake romantic angle between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal? Vote now

Next we have Sayli Kamble, who croons Kaliyon Ka Chaman, and Tamma Tamma Loge, gets standing ovation from the judges. said that she has given a historic performance. Bappi Lahiri give a beautiful gift to Sayli as he renovates her house. Sayli gets overwhelmed and takes blessings from the veteran composer.

Next we see Shanmukhapriya arriving to perform and filmmaker makes a surprising entry and gives her an offer of singing in his next film. SMP croons Jimmy Jimmy Aaja, Super Dancer and Jhoom Jhoom Baba and once again we see the singer winning our hearts. Omung creates her sketch and gifts it to her.

Pawandeep Rajan arrives on the stage and croons Pyaar Maanga Hai Tumhi Se and Maana Ho Tum Behad Haseen, which garners standing ovation from everyone. Sonu expresses her desire that Pawan should win this show. Bappi Lahiri gifts his tabla to Pawandeep and he plays and sings Kisi Nazar Ko Tera. Once again we saw Pawan's multi-talented skills impressing the audience.

Next performer arrives on the stage in the form of Mohd Danish and croons I Am A Disco Dancer, Oo La la La. Bappi Da gets overwhelmed by his performance. He gets a biryani treat from the composer and the delicacy is brought by Danish's brother.

Nihal Tauro arrives as the last performer of the day and croons Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna and Dhoop mein nikla na karo and his performance makes everyone super happy. Nihal gets a golden chain from the composer.

Well, the composer also brings a grand cake for everyone to celebrate 70 episodes of the show.