Indian Idol 12: From energetic tributes to Himesh Reshammiya to Sonu Kakkar seeing a glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Sawai Bhatt – here are today's 5 best moments

Tonight's episode of Indian Idol 12 begins with making an entry with his signature style wearing cap and black coat. After praising HR's musical career, we see calling Sayli Kamble to perform. The crooner sings Odhli Chunariya and title track of Kyon Ki, which garner praises from the judges. Next we see Nihal Tauro singing Tumse Milna and Dard Dilo Ke Kam Hojate and we must say, the singer crooned both the songs beautifully and won the hearts of the judges as well audience. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think should be eliminated this week? Vote now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Himesh later requests Nihal to sing Baaton Ko Teri and his voice once again impresses them. The judges call it an awesome performance. And it's time for Arunita Kanjilal, who sings Teri Meri Kahani and . Himesh gets emotional and praise her for hitting the right chords effortlessly. Even she gets the tag of 'awesome performance' from judges. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's UNSEEN pictures from The Voice India grand finale go VIRAL

Next we see Mohd Danish imitating Himesh and singing Tera Suroor, Jhalak Dikh La Ja and Aashiq Banaya Apne, which didn't got him praises but also standing ovations from the judges. After getting immense praise, he also gets the tag 'awesome performance.' Also Read - TRP Report Week 22: Anupamaa maintains No. 1 spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reenters top 5; Indian Idol 12 goes out of tune

It's time for Pawandeep Rajan, who croons the title track of Tere Naam and as usual he also gets the tag of 'Awesome Mausam performance.' Later, we see Himesh parents sends out a special message for him, which makes him emotional.

Next, we saw Ashish Kulkarni coming and crooning the groovy track, Hookah Bar. HR joins him on the stage and they shake leg. In fact, and shakes his leg with high energy. Later, Ashish croon Jumme Ki Raat, which makes even contestants groove. Even he gets the tag of 'Awesome performance'. The ace composer also reveals his success mantra, which inspires the contestants.

It turns out to be a treat as we see Himesh and Mohd Danish singing the chartbusters of the popular composer including Samjho Na, Tera Mera Milna and others. Sawai Bhatt arrives and croons Bhichdan and gets the tag of an 'awesome performer.' Guest judge says she sees a glimpse of in him.

Later, we see Himesh's wife sharing some romantic messages for him, which makes him teary-eyed. Post this message, we see Himesh saying that his wife shouts on him a lot and doesn't even gives him a chance to eat. And the final performance of the episode comes with Shanmukhapriya, who croons Yeh Dil and HR calls it a pathbreaking. The show ends with HR singing his directorial debut Soor Tera.