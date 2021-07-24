Indian Idol 12: From Reena Roy comparing Nihal Tauro and Pawandeep Rajan to Kamal Haasan and Mehdi Haasan to calling Jeetendra more punctual than Amitabh Bachchan – here are show’s top 5 moments

Tonight's episode of Indian Idol 12 starts with veteran actress Reena Roy making an entry as we will the contestants giving her tribute by crooning her chartbuster tracks. And we see Nihal Tauro coming the stage and singing Jalta Hai Jiya Mera from 1975's Zakhmee followed by Jaana O Meri Jaana from , which garnered praises from judges. Reena Roy also lauded his performance and compared his naughtiness in singing with . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's Project K goes on floors, Shilpa Shetty supports her husband Raj Kundra and more

Next we see Sayli Kamble and singing Yeh Gotedaar Lahenga Nikloon Jab Daalke followed by Nisha and we see judges giving applaud to her. Revealing some interesting anecdotes, Reena Roy was very fond of bikes and that's why there was a bike sequence in Sanam Teri Kasam. She also revealed that got married to Anju after getting absconded. Also Read - Project K: Prabhas welcomes 'Guru of Indian Cinema' Amitabh Bachchan as Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller goes on floors – view pic

Next comes Pawandeep Rajan, who croons Ye Aakhein Dekhkar Hum Saari and Ab Ke Saawan and wins the heart of the audience. While says that his voice suits to every actor. Veteran actress Reena compares Pawandeep's voice to legendary singer . Soon, we see the judges including Reena Roy pulling his leg by creating some romantic moments with Arunita Kanjilal. Also Read - Prabhas beats Fawad Khan, Kim Hyun Joong and more to top the list of 'Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Men 2021'

While playing a fun game, Reena reveals that was a gentleman, while used to come late on the sets. She calls miser, while and Shatrughan Singh were bad dancers.

Arunit Kanjilal croons Meri Sanson Ko Mehka Rahi Hain and Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho and her melodious voice gets applauds from everyone. Later we see Arunita recreating the iconic moment with veteran actress Reena Roy.

Mohd Danish comes on the stage and croons Aadmi Musafir Hain and gets standing ovation from the judges. While talking about the song, Reena also revealed that Jeetendra was more punctual than and how the Aasha actor used to wake them up early morning for the shooting. She also revealed that it was who found her and made her joined the film industry.

On Reena Roy's request, we see Pawandeep and Arunita crooning Tere Sang Pyaar Mein and it turns out to be a treat for fans. The veteran star oust evil's eye of the duo. And it is time for the last contestant of the night, Shanmukhapriya, who croons Disco Station and gets love from the judges. Reena said that she sees the reflection of her in SMP. She also won the 'Limitless Performance of the Day'.