Indian Idol 12: From Sonu Kakkar calling Shanmukhapriya 'the best in India' to Rakhi Sawant's entertaining performance – here are today’s 5 best moments

Tonight's episode of Indian Idol 12 is quite special as we will see contestants singing the songs of audience's favourite. It starts with a small kid named Prasad, who makes fun of as he calls him Alien, Dragon, Hulk and Thanos. We later see a jugalbandi between Pawandeep and Prasad, which turns out to be a treat for fans. The singer croons Phir Se Udd Chala from 's Rockstar and we see HR coming on the stage and praising Pawan and Prasad. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's take on sister Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood journey will make you admire him even more

Later, we see veteran singer Shabbir Kumar entering the show. While everyone welcomes him, he gets emotional by revealing that his wife passed away in the last month and he didn't wanted to come in the show but he felt that since the show was his wife's favourite, he should grace the show. Mohd Danish croons Shabbir's evergreen song Jab Hum Jawaan Honge from 's and the title track of 's Jung. While judges gave him standing ovation, Shabbir got emotional after watching Danish's performance. also praised the singer and called him a beautiful man. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor: Anil Kapoor wishes his daughter with adorable childhood pics; calls her 'strong' and 'kind'

Popular choreographer Vartika Jha, who participated in many reality shows, arrive on the show to support Nihal, who reveals that she is his crush. He croons Mere Rang Mein from starrer and he gets a standing ovation from Vartika, later on Nihal's request, Vartika performs on Illegal Weapon track. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's next film, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 faces new blow, Shah Rukh Khan's doppleganger goes viral and more

Bigg Boss 14 fame came to support Sayli Kamble and said that she can relate to the Indian Idol 12 singer as she also struggled like her and came from a very poor background. Rakhi says that she wishes that Sayli's every dream should get fulfilled. She croons Mala Jau De from and we see Rakhi Sawant dancing on that track. Later, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant dancing on Mala Jaude Na Ghari and judges call it extraordinary.

Later, we see the COVID coordinator Dr Gautam Bhansali comes to support Arunita Kanjilal as she croons Sun Sahiba Sun from and she wins the hearts of many with her melodious voice.

Shanmukhapriya croons Darling from 's 7 Khoon Maaf and we see Sonu Kakkar calling her the best in India. Later Sawai Bhatt arrives on the stage and croons Teri Deewani, which garner praises from Sonu Kakkar and later we see her and Sawai singing Mere Rashke Qamar together.

Ashish Kulkarni croons Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar hua and Sach Keh Raha Hai from RHTDM and he wins the heart of the audience and judges.