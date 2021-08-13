Indian Idol 12's grand finale will take place on Independence day. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the finalist of the season. This season of Indian Idol was the most successful one and hence the makers decided to have 6 finalists instead of 5 this time. The grand finale episode will be the greatest ever as they will air the show for 12 hours straight. Indian Idol 12's host Aditya Narayan has now shared a few details about the grand finale episode. Currently, Aditya Narayan is shooting for the 12 hour long episode. Recently, in an interview with Subhas K Jha, Aditya Narayan shared that they are shooting the grand finale over a period of five days because it’s a 12-hour finale and the winner will be announced live. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: South star Chiranjeevi to be the special guest for the GRAND FINALE episode?

A lot of things have been pre-recorded but also many of them will happen on August 15 itself. He also revealed that he is going to perform on the grand finale. He will be performing with his father, Udit Narayan and with Shanmukhapriya. Mika Singh, Javed Ali, Amit Mishra are also performing. He also revealed that Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Jay Bhanushali will be helping him in hosting the show as it is a 12 hour long episode. Aditya Narayan also shared an interesting thing that this will be the first that Udit Narayan and he will be co-hosting a segment. Aditya shared that he will be performing on Udit Narayan's Main nikla gaddi lekar from Gadar while Udit Narayan will sing his Tatad Tatad song from Ram Leela.

Post Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan will be hosting Sa Re Ma Pa. He said, "I will be hosting a new show after Indian Idol . Yes, I am hosting Sa Re Ma Pa. The auditions have started.From September onwards I start shooting for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. I am looking forward to that as well."